Bethune standing out in second season of senior netball with Saints

Young Horsham Saints defender Maddison Bethune has adapted well to the challenge of senior netball.
Bethune is in her second season with the reigning premiers' A Grade squad whilst still plying her trade in the Saints' 17 and under squad.
"It's been a lot better coming into the game and being able to feel it out for a longer period of time," Bethune said.
"I feel a lot more comfortable, and the girls are very welcoming."
This stems from the Saints' core group that have played together for several years.
"They're very helpful and guide me around out on court," Bethune said.
Bethune's coach, Jess Cannane, has seen first-hand how she has developed in recent seasons.
The 2024 season also saw a position change for Bethune.
She now calls the defensive goal ring home after transitioning from a wing role.
"We've seen from week to week that she's just getting stronger," Cannane said.
"Maddie has an amazing read on the ball, creates that defensive pressure and is extremely athletic."
Cannane believes Bethune's confidence can also be attributed to her involvement in the Wimmera Mallee and WFNL representative teams.
Something that will not only help her but the squad in the long term.
"One of the benefits of having a lot of the under-17s come up through our seniors is that they're playing a lot of netball," Cannane said.
"We [Horsham Saints] get to have a bye, and these girls get to go and play multiple tournaments against really strong juniors.
"Then, to be able to challenge herself and extend her netball into playing against women, you can just see it's getting better and better."
Bethune's goal is to continue to improve her combination with the returning Elly Knott as the Saints work towards its third-straight A Grade premiership.
