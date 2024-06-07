My turn to enter flu zone, I hope it's not yours next

The moment I knew I was really sick, though, was when I'd come home from dropping Tiani at school - mums don't get to stay in bed - and looked down at my feet. I'd worn my Ugg boots out with long purple snow socks pulled up to my knees over black leggings that were actually shedding bits of faux leather. My op shop puffer jacket and an old pilling skivvy completed my bare faced look.