My turn to enter flu zone, I hope it's not yours next

It was my turn to have the flu last week. Luckily, no one else in the family caught it, so I was just in my own little world of croaky, snuffly deafness.
The sore throat, headache, and blocked nose first signalled to me that I was in trouble.
The moment I knew I was really sick, though, was when I'd come home from dropping Tiani at school - mums don't get to stay in bed - and looked down at my feet. I'd worn my Ugg boots out with long purple snow socks pulled up to my knees over black leggings that were actually shedding bits of faux leather. My op shop puffer jacket and an old pilling skivvy completed my bare faced look.
And I didn't care. That's when I knew I'd entered the flu zone, and I was quite unwell.
That outfit became my go-to for comfort and warmth for five days straight as I went from couch to couch, in and out of the car for drop-offs and pick-ups, and back to the fireplace to try and get some warmth into my bones.
My husband was away on an adventure bike holiday with his mates. Perfect timing.
I was well enough to spin through the supermarket in slippers, buying ingredients for soup while trying desperately not to sneeze on anyone or frighten people with my pale face and uncombed hair. I promise I didn't touch anything.
My teenager stepped up her loving care a notch or two, making me many cups of tea and asking how I was going. Otherwise, it was business as usual with the washing machine, dishes, and wheelbarrow. However, my one outfit and my husband's absence cut my workload down a bit on the laundry front, floors, and dishes. Perfect timing.
I always forget how fabulous it is to be well until I'm sick. I forget how frustrating it is to feel dizzy just making tea. When you have no choice but to stop and do nothing, that busy person who is usually ticking jobs off a list seems so unattainable and stunningly blessed.
But then I was blessed when my new book arrived at the shop. Perfect timing.
I hope it's not your turn this week.
