The Wimmera Mail-Times
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Cash boost for Wimmera mineral sands miner as US giant becomes partner

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
June 9 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The mineral sands mine between Donald and Minyip has been long in the planning. Picture from Astron Corporation.
The mineral sands mine between Donald and Minyip has been long in the planning. Picture from Astron Corporation.

Victoria's mining industry has been set alight with a $183m investment from a big US mining company into a long-established mineral sands project near Donald in the Wimmera.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.