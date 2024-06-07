Make the most of your long weekend

Winter is not coming...it has arrived. But that doesn't mean we need to hibernate.
In fact, the winter months can be great for getting out and about with plenty of top sporting fixtures and other activities always on offer across the region.
The King's birthday long weekend is no exception.
The end of the Speedway season has finally arrived, and to see it off, the Horsham Speedway Club has turned the last blast into a huge two-day celebration this weekend.
If you love some good Aussie rock then the band Eskimo Joe will perform at Horsham Town Hall on July 9 as part of its upcoming tour.
'The Acoustic Tour' will feature Eskimo Joe performing a wide range of hit songs, spanning all six albums of their storied, decades-long career. Tickets for the July 9 show can be purchased on the Town Hall website.
Are looking to do something a little more sedate? The latest exhibition at Horsham Regional Gallery is entitled Conflated and presents a range of inflatable materials, from balloons to digital audio and video informed by inflatable processes.
The Nets Victoria Touring Exhibition opened on June 1 and features the works of various artists.
If you are a food and wine lover then Smoke on the Water, a food and wine event, will be held on June 9 from midday to 6pm at Maydale Pavilion, Stable One and the Maydale Social Garden. Bookings: https://maydalereserve.flicket.io/
This is just a glimpse of the many attractions on offer across the region. You just need to get out and enjoy them.
