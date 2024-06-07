Warm up this winter at the Horsham Makers Gallery and Studio

Warm up this winter with a visit to the Horsham Makers Gallery and Studio on MacLachlan Street. It has been fully stocked with a wide selection of handmade scarves, hats, beanies, blankets, rugs, and patchwork quilts to suit all needs and sizes.
A selection of children's bespoke jackets, as seen in the picture worn by our delightful models, are handmade and wholly upcycled by the local maker.
The gallery still has all its regular items in stock, handmade soap, jewellery, paintings, bags, artwork, coffee mugs and gifts galore.
The gallery specialises in easy-to-post items, too, so posting for overseas or interstate gifts is kept to a minimum.
They also have handmade soft toys for sale in the Horsham Makers Gallery and Studio
The volunteers make some items in stock so you may speak with the maker when you shop.
To have your hand-made product featured in the makers' gallery, you must submit a sample for assessment of suitability and quality.
The Makers Gallery is open Monday to Friday, 11am to 3pm and on Saturdays, 10am to 12noon.
It is situated alongside the Horsham Library, 28 McLachlan Street, Horsham.
The Makers Gallery and Studio also provide the opportunity to learn new skills and crafts.
Makers' meetings are held every Monday, Patchwork Quilters are held on Tuesday, and Spinners and Weavers sew circle on Wednesday.
The Botanical Artists Multi-Media Class is on Thursdays, and Card Making is on Fridays.
Weekends are full with the Artists Society on Saturday and Patchwork, Quilters, Spinners and Weavers on Sundays.
