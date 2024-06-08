Up to $50,000 grants available for horticultural events across Australia

The National Horticulture Roadshow has been launched to fund and promote a series of exceptional industry events across Australia to enhance the horticulture industry's future.
With grant funding of up to $50,000 available for eligible organisations, these events will spotlight the latest horticultural practice and technology advancements, aiming to build a more sustainable, resilient, and competitive sector.
Funded by the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry (DAFF) and delivered by the National Farmers' Federation (NFF) and the NFF's Horticulture Council, the Roadshow aims to support regional events that benefit participants across the horticultural supply chain and the local communities that support them.
NFF Horticulture Council Chair, Jolyon Burnett, emphasised the importance of the roadshow for the horticulture industry.
"The Roadshow will provide a unique platform for sharing knowledge, innovations, and best practices, driving the sector towards a more sustainable and prosperous future," said Mr Burnett.
"By supporting events that bring the best practices and technologies to the forefront, we can ensure our horticulture sector remains at the cutting edge and continues to thrive."
The Roadshow funding will enable the delivery of new and existing events and activities designed to enhance the horticulture industry. The events and activities will occur over 12 months, from 1 August 2024 to 31 July 2025.
The National Horticulture Roadshow invites applications from eligible entities, including industry groups, research organisations, and community groups, to take advantage of this funding opportunity.
Applications close Friday, June 28, 2024, at 5 p.m. AEST.
The Horticultural Council is the recognised peak for forming policy and advocating for the national horticulture industry. Established in 2017, it now comprises 21 national commodity and state-based horticulture bodies.
It is a member of the National Farmers' Federation, free to establish and advance its policy positions and response to issues impacting the horticulture industry.
