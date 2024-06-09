Mr Donald Papst OAM for 75 years of musical service

From a small boy who couldn't read music and who used to sit in a box pretending it was a car with a record player in it so he could listen to his favorite songs - to being the recipient of the King's Honours (King Charles III), he is pleased to see his love of music has been passed on to his children. He married his wife Val (dec) in 1956, and they had five sons: Greg (dec), Ray (dec), Trevor, Russell, and Andrew.