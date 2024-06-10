Ms Mary Ann Brown OAM, recipient of the King's Honours, services to community

Dunkeld resident Mary Ann Brown has been listed in the 2024 Kings Honours for her exceptional service to the community. This recognition is a testament to her unwavering support and dedication over many years.
She told the Wimmera Mail-Times she was delighted with the honor and felt extremely privileged to receive the Medal of the Order of Australia.
"It highlights every volunteer who has selflessly contributed to our communities, fueling their growth and prosperity. Without their dedication, we wouldn't have the numerous services we enjoy today," she said.
Tasmanian-born and educated, she moved to Western Victoria in 1988 after marrying her late husband, Bob. They had two daughters, Laura and Anna.
Attending university before fees were introduced allowed her to move away from home to study, something she has always been grateful for.
"It was at a time when most young ladies left school at year ten and got a job, but my parents were very much about education and encouraged me to enter university."
Inspired by her parents, who were both community-minded, it was a natural progression for her to continue their legacy in her own life.
Drawing on her Bachelor of Economics, work in TAFE, and qualifications as a Librarian, she became involved in the Toy Library in Hamilton with her daughters.
She joined the committee, and when the building was sold to a fast-food restaurant, she convinced the community of the importance of a community centre, and a new building was purchased.
"I always believed it was important for people to be involved in their community," she said.
She then became involved in a significant project, restoring the Dunkeld Hall.
"It was a $1.6m project. We received $500,000 from the Southern Grampians Shire and a further $500,000 from the state government. Fundraising raised $600,000, and now Dunkeld has a significant facility.
When her husband became seriously ill, he had to spend six months in Melbourne for treatment, which crystallized her view of the importance of rural access to safe Health Services.
The Western District Health Service approached her in 2002, and during her 13 years on the board, she served as chair for seven of those.
Her community work continued after being nominated in the 2016 local government elections. She was mayor of the Southern Grampians Shire for three years.
She joined the Rural Council Committee in 2018 and served for one term as Chairperson. She is still on that committee.
"There are great stories to tell about rural communities," she said.
"We need support but we get things done in regional communities because we optimise opportunities."
She is angered by one thing, though. When people are encouraged to move and work in the country, they don't want to because of the mistaken perception that rural is second-rate. It's not," she said.
"And without a doubt, our rural communities rally around their own when the need arises, and that is something we can be so proud of," she said.
In addition to her impressive list of campaigns and positions, she has volunteered at the Dunkeld Visitor Information Centre for 30 years and counting.
"I encourage everyone to get involved with their community; it's an opportunity to make things happen, and you can make some great friends."
"Everyone who works at the VIC is an ambassador for their community, and I have met many wonderful people. Holidaymakers and tourists are keen to chat about what they should do while visiting, and I am happy to tell them.
"Some of the unexpected pleasures and joys I have experienced in my work in the community is meeting wonderful people and the friends I have made," she said.
