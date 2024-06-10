The Wimmera Mail-Times
Agriculture Victoria advise vigilance against Avian influenza

By Staff Reporter
June 10 2024 - 12:00pm
Agriculture Victoria released the most recent update on the Avian outbreak in Western Victoria on Monday June 10, and was issued specifically for Meredith and surrounds including Lethbridge, Bannockburn, Teesdale, Shelford, Inverleigh, Wingeel and Rokewood.

