Agriculture Victoria advise vigilance against Avian influenza

Agriculture Victoria released the most recent update on the Avian outbreak in Western Victoria on Monday June 10, and was issued specifically for Meredith and surrounds including Lethbridge, Bannockburn, Teesdale, Shelford, Inverleigh, Wingeel and Rokewood.
An outbreak of High Pathogenicity H7N3 Avian Influenza (HPAI) is confirmed in poultry at Meredith.
This warning is relevant for all bird owners including poultry producers, bird keepers and pet bird owners.
Things you should know about avian influenza:
All bird owners should regularly check their birds. If you suspect your birds are sick you should contact the VicEmergency Hotline on 1800 226 226.
What you should do:
If you own birds:
To help prevent the spread of disease to your birds you should:
Check for signs of disease:
Signs of the disease in birds may include:
How avian influenza spreads:
Protecting your health:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.