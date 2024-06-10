Agriculture Victoria advise vigilance against Avian influenza

Avian influenza is a highly contagious disease that infects chickens, ducks, geese, turkeys, guinea fowl, quail, pheasants and ostriches. Many species of wild birds, including waterfowl and seabirds can also carry the virus.

To stop the spread of Avian influenza, the infected properties have been quarantined.

Movement controls are in place.

In Restricted and Control Areas, you cannot move birds, equipment and products within and out of the area without a permit.

You can find more information about movement controls, quarantine and permits and access an interactive map to search for your property on the Agriculture Victoria Website.

Cooked eggs and cooked chicken meat are safe to eat.