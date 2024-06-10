Future politicians encouraged to enter student Parliament Prize 2024

Deputy Leader of The Nationals and Member for Lowan Emma Kealy encouraged local students to enter the 2024 Parliament Prize competition in 2024.
Ms Kealy has been a strong advocate for students to explore this path if they are interested in a political future at any level.
Year 6 Holy Trinity Lutheran College student Jenna Lockhart was named a finalist in the 2023 Parliament Prize, run by the Parliament of Victoria in 2023.
Ms Kealy presented Jenna with her certificate last year and encouraged students to follow their peers' example and become involved in issues they see in their community.
Jenna chose the farm safety 90-second video because, due to her experience on her family's farm, she had become aware of some of the dangers farmers face.
"I just saw the machinery being used on the farm and the potential dangers, even just watching my brother and his mates on their bikes; I thought it was important that there be awareness about farm safety," she said.
Ms Kealy said entries were now open for this year's Parliamentary Prize. Students in Years 5 - 12 were asked what they would say to Parliament if they were an MP.
"To enter, students need to record a video of themselves delivering a Member's Statement that they would make to Parliament," Ms Kealy said.
"A Member's Statement is an opportunity for elected members to make a brief statement of up to 90 seconds in State Parliament on matters of interest or concern to them and those living in their electorate.
"I welcome any schools wanting to get involved to reach out to my office - I would be more than happy to assist."
Ms Kealy said it was a challenge to make an impact in 90 seconds, but it was also an opportunity to learn how to make your statement count, and it was good practice for future politicians.
"I have learned how to make an impact in the shortest possible time when I speak in parliament about issues that matter to my community, and this is a good experience for you to do the same," Ms Kealy told the year 6 students.
The Parliamentary Prize competition is open to all Victorian primary and secondary school students, with age categories for years 5-6, 7-9, and 10-12.
A prize of $500 and a commemorative trophy will be awarded to the first-placed entry in each category.
There will also be prizes of $250 for the second-placed entries and $125 for the third-place entries in each age group.
An award of $1,000 will be made to each first-placed student's school, which will ideally be used to promote civics, citizenship, and law-related education within these schools. The schools will decide.
For more information on the competition including entry terms and conditions visit https://www.parliament.vic.gov.au/teach-and-learn/parliament-prize/
Entries close at 5pm, Friday, 14 June 2024.
