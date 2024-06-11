The Wimmera Mail-Times
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Traffic signals at Stawell intersection now operating, motorists warned

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
Updated June 11 2024 - 4:48pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Recently installed traffic lights at the Western Highway and Seaby Street intersection in Stawell have been switched on, and motorists are urged to take note of the changed traffic conditions.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Senior Journalist

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.