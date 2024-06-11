The Wimmera Mail-Timessport
Wimmera Hockey Association returns to action for round six at Dimboola

By Simon King
Updated June 11 2024 - 4:49pm, first published 3:00pm
After a weekend off while the Senior Country Championships were played in Melbourne, the Wimmera Hockey Association competition resumes with round six to be played at Dimboola on Friday evening, June 14, and all day the following Saturday.

