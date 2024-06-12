Horsham business strikes gold again

Horsham's Comfort Inn May Park has struck gold again as one of Choice Hotels Asia-Pacific's top-performing hotels in 2023, following a year that has set them apart with ongoing growth and performance.
"It is particularly gratifying because the award is based on our guest's satisfaction, their reviews, overall service quality and operational excellence, " Owner and manager Liz Dahlenburg said.
"We are continually upgrading our rooms and services and that was also taken into account," she said.
The May park Motor Lodge team was congratulated by Choice Hotels Asia-Pac CEO Trent Fraser.
"We've seen incredible performances in the industry during 2023 and this award recognises the entire team at Comfort Inn May Park. Their customer satisfaction rate has a direct impact on their local community, encouraging more tourists to visit the area leading to overall economic growth for their region," Mr Fraser said.
Husband-and-wife team Peter Irwin and Ms Dahlenburg's five-year plan is entering its twelfth year, and this is their third gold award.
"We are continually upgrading. We have just completed two of the rooms and have another on the way. We replaced all of the mattresses in the past year. We have 82 television channels and a generator to power the motel 24/7, so guests are not inconvenienced by any grid interruptions," she said.
"We are proud to offer a standard of accommodation that won gold against so many other venues, including those in the cities throughout Asia Pacific.
"It is a national award based on our valuable client's experiences, and we are very grateful."
The motor lodge is equipped with an 80-panel rooftop solar system and double glazing on all windows to reduce noise and enhance temperature control.
In addition, the recent upgrades accommodate eco-conscious guests, and the installation of EV chargers is under investigation.
"When our guests book, we tell them about the food options in the town and arrange their reservations so they have little to do when they arrive except relax and enjoy their stay," Ms Dahlenburg said.
"We are all our best ambassadors for the town, and it all helps the dollars go around, " she said.
The May Park motor lodge team not only survived the Covid-19 pandemic but thrived by making sure people knew they were open seven days a week and with accommodation in demand it was fortunate we did.
"Isaid to the staff, we have to have something to get up each day.
"Being open seven days a week meant we were available for the Emergency Services, Police, ADF, and people caught up in the border closures.
"We had non-contact service due to the hatch in the walls and that meant were could offer a safe space for people at a time when no one feeling very safe," she said.
Positioned opposite one of Horsham's favorite green spaces, their guests are often seen walking around the park or just enjoying the sunshine on one of the benches.
"Many of our guests say they enjoy the park being so close," Mr Irwin said.
"And a lot of them grab a coffee from the shop opposite and tale it across the road to the park," he said.
The Gold Award received by 19 of the 300 hotels across Asia-Pacific serve as a benchmark for excellence in Choice Hotels Asia Pacific with the winners selected on various performances metrics.
"With increased visitor numbers throughout Australia and New Zealand last year, we saw such great service and dedication amongst the Choice Hotels.
"Their comfort achievements over the past year has been exemplary especially their dedication to creating memorable experiences for guests each and every day," Mr Fraser said.
