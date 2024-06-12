The Wimmera Mail-Times
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Horsham business strikes gold again

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
June 12 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Horsham's Comfort Inn May Park has struck gold again as one of Choice Hotels Asia-Pacific's top-performing hotels in 2023, following a year that has set them apart with ongoing growth and performance.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Senior Journalist

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.