Vale Maxwell Dickson 11/08/1930 - 24/04/2024

The name Maxwell Dickson is remembered throughout the Wimmera as the man who orchestrated one of the smoothest council amalgamations they could recall according to those who worked with him on the project.
In January 1995 Mr Dickson was appointed one of the three Commissioners of Horsham Rural City Council for two years during the amalgamation until council elections in 1997.
It was one the positions he held in life that he was most proud of.
So much so, he bought the council car to drive and kept the jacket which he wore proudly for the rest of his life.
HRCC Mayor, CEO and Directors said on his passing, "Max served the Horsham community with distinction during council amalgamation and was well known through out the municipality."
Life for the well-known commissioner began on August 11 1930. He was born in Bacchus Marsh to parents Tom and Myrtle Dickson and was the middle child.
They were difficult times. The country was in the grip of a depression.
His education was cut short although he had been accepted into Melbourne High School to study year 11 and 12, after his early education in Bacchus Marsh, he thought the fees were a strain on his parents financially so at the end of term two, he decided to leave school and forego his dreams to attend university to study Economics.
Such was his academic abilities that he completed the 12 months of year 12 economics in two terms by taking an accelerated class.
He returned to Bacchus Marsh and began working with Commercial Bank [Westpac} in 1946 when he was 16 and transferred to the Northcote branch in 1948.
He met and married his wife Joan and they had two children Lorraine and Peter.
Mr Dickson's banking career lasted 35 years although he was often heard to say, he tried to escape many times. Some of those were spent in Horsham.
He rose through the ranks quickly and was the youngest accountant ever appointed in Victoria at the age of 28. He went from teller to accountant, assistant chief clerk with 90 staff and then to chief clerk with 140 staff.
Home lending was a passion for him. He believed young people, couples and families should have their own home and he took great joy in being the one to facilitate that process.
Of all the loans he wrote in seven years, only two were rejected.
He liked to call everyone by their name so he had a floor plan on his desk with each persons name where they sat.
This personal approach continued even in the last two months of his life. He made a list all the nursing staff and their jobs so he could address them by name.
"He was a numbers man and even in the last few weeks of his life he would walk around the nursing home, calculating how many beds were there and what the income could be if they were all full, " his daughter Lorraine Denholm said.
After leaving the bank at 53 he helped friends in their grocery store before becoming a Real estate Agent and a Senior Advisor for St Vincent's Hospital.
He returned to Horsham and joined the Board of TAFE and began advising small faltering businesses.
He was appointed one of three Commissioners of the Amalgamation of the HRCC between the years 1995 to 1997, working with the former Member for Mallee Mr Peter Fischer and Dr Tony Gregson. The amalgamation of the Shires of Wimmera, Araliles and Kowree was named the Horsham Rural City Council.
Mr Kerryn Shade was CEO of HRCC at the time.
"Max was a wonderful man, he managed the amalgamation well, working out the best way to do things. He had a way with people and that made the process a lot easier than a project like that could have been," he said.
His global skills in finance, staff management and compassion provided a pathway for managing the amalgamation.
"He had a way of solving problems big and small, it was a job he loved and he worked towards the best outcome for everyone," Mr Shade said.
After moving to Drysdale, Mr Dickson realised people were at risk crossing the road between the library and the supermarket so he approached council and eventually a pedestrian crossing was installed and to this day it is known as Max's crossing. He was 70 at the time.
He enjoyed golf, football, tennis, badminton, basketball, bowls and water skiing. He was a member of Apex and Probus.
But that was the public Max Dickson.
His daughter Lorraine gave us some insight into Max Dickson, the family man.
Growing up in a strict Methodist family, there was often more love than money but family cohesion was important and he carried this through into his own family.
"But let me assure you there was a rebel in him too," Ms Denholm said.
"Half shares in the motorbike he wasn't supposed to have, saw him race the Melbourne to Shepperton train once, at least.
"He punted the stock market from the age of 16.
"A night at the pictures with Mum was front row sometimes and back row others. Sometime chocolates and sometime popcorn.
"His stock market career had the brakes pulled on hard when Mum found to her surprise not long after we moved to Melbourne that she owned $2000 of one-cent shares in a non-existent Mine.
"He was given a budget and he stuck to that the rest of his life."
However his stock market ventures had some advantages for the two children.
"We often wondered why we had Peters Drumsticks and the other kids had icy poles.
"Dad had shares in Peters Ice-cream, when the shares dropped he sold them and we ate icy poles like the rest of the kids," she said.
But his giving nature extended far beyond ice-cream and he made many donations to medical research and other causes.
He could pull figures out of a spread sheet in no time.
He painted every house the family lived in and a church or two.
When he moved to Bellarine Springs after losing his beloved wife Joan, he enjoyed most things about life there except he wasn't able to pull up the lawn and replant is like he did in every other house they lived in.
"We always knew when dad was going to sell the house, he'd pull up the lawn and plant a new one."
He was a one eyed Carlton supporter and tried to make sure family followed that tradition.
He was a Commissioner, a Banker, CEO, Manager and Financial advisor but mostly he was a family man, wonderful, funny, kind, loving and caring to his children, grand children and extended family and friends.
