Corey is missing, police urge public to assist

Police have issued the following alert for missing person.
Corey is 31 years old and has been reported missing.
He was last seen leaving Swann Street, Brim between 5pm and 6 pm on Sunday June 9 2024.
Police have concerns for Corey's welfare as his disappearance is out of character.
Corey is known to frequent the Horsham, Warracknabeal and Appolo Bay areas.
He might be travelling in a silver 2003 Holden Berlina.
Anyone with information on his current whereabouts is urged to contact the Horsham Police Station on 03 5382 9200
For police assistance in an emergency please call triple zero 000
For for all other police assistance call 131 444.
