SCT celebrates 10 Years of Wimmera Freight Service at special event

Specialised Container Transport celebrated a decade of serving the Wimmera region with its freight trains at a special event, the 'Wimmera Regional Port Logistics Industry Event 2024,' hosted by Horsham Rural City Council and SCT, on Thursday, June 13, 2024.
The event featured guest speakers from various logistics industry sectors.
Since 2013, SCT has operated services to the Port of Melbourne, supporting exporters in the Wimmera region.
The event included a tour of the Wimmera Intermodal Freight Terminal, led by Damian Paynter, which showcased the region's logistics industry.
Demonstrations using the 'reach stacker,' which weighs 90 tons and is made of concrete half a metre thick to handle the weight, were impressive.
Guest speakers included Matt Eryurek General Manager of Ports and Government Relations at SCT Group, Leatrice Treharne Head of Business Development at the Port of Melbourne, David Jochinke President of the National Farmers' Federation and Fiona Gormann Manager of Investment Attraction & Growth at Horsham Rural City Council. and Member of the Victorian Legislative Council Jacinta Ermacora
