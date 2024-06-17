The Wimmera Mail-Times
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

SCT celebrates 10 Years of Wimmera Freight Service at special event

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
Updated June 17 2024 - 3:18pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Specialised Container Transport celebrated a decade of serving the Wimmera region with its freight trains at a special event, the 'Wimmera Regional Port Logistics Industry Event 2024,' hosted by Horsham Rural City Council and SCT, on Thursday, June 13, 2024.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Senior Journalist

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.