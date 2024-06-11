The Wimmera Mail-Times
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Wimmera Cancer Centre artwork represents living with kidney condition

By Staff Reporters
Updated June 12 2024 - 11:55am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

New artwork displayed in Wimmera Cancer Centre's Dialysis unit has provided inspiration to more than just those viewing it.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.