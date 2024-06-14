Morrow's in line for a repeat of last year's success at the Motor Industry Awards

Horsham's Morrow Motor Group is an Automotive Industry Awards finalist for 2024.. The Morrow team won the same category last year and would like to make it a double act, but being a finalist is okay too, they said.
Brothers Gavin, Shannon, and Wade run the family business, which was started by their father.
The awards were based on the overall business excellence of entrants across the motor industry and winners will be announced on June 29, 2024.
"The criteria covered our overall performance but with a focus on customer satisfaction, sales results, things we do to increase the customer's experience, and there is an environmental component, too," said Gavin Morrow.
"We had to provide proof of our effort and achievements," he said.
"As I said last year when we were finalists, we were just pleased to have that recognition.
"We feel the same this year, but winning against such strong competition last year was nice."
Entrants represent a wide variety of businesses in the motor industry.
"We are competing with car sales outlets, tire sales, motor repair shops, and many others, and it's across the whole of regional Victoria, so the competition will be strong again this year, " he said.
The Morrow Motor Group qualified in the environmental category because solar panels are installed and they harvest as much rain as possible into tanks.
"If we all do what we can, it will make a difference in saving our resources," Mr Morrow said.
"There has been a surprising trend in the last few weeks; Mr Morrow said, "There has been an increase in people coming to us to sell their second vehicle to reduce their household expenses, and that to us is a sign that people are doing it tough.
"New car sales have been steady, but used car sales have increased, so there's a balance there of people selling their used cars and others quick to purchase them," he said.
Mr Morrow said they buy at least one used car every three days, but two weeks ago, five used cars were brought into the business in two days.
"It is a sign of our times," he said.
Mr Morrow said the company still finds staffing an issue, and it's across the industry, so it is hard to recruit.
"We need technicians in the workshop, and it's incredibly hard to find them," he said.
Regarding the trend toward hybrid and electric cars, Mr Morrow said, "The public has embraced hybrid vehicles, but in regional areas such as the Wimmera, the appetite for electric vehicles hasn't been as strong."
"People think the hybrid makes sense, particularly in regional areas due to distance and travel, but the tide seems to be turning against electric, especially in rural areas.
"I am sure it's coming, but the cost of batteries concerns some."
The Morrow family has been in the automotive industry for over 40 years, the three brothers have worked together for 25 years, and they employ 40 staff.
"Everyone is busy, so we make it easy for our customers to purchase a vehicle with 'no fuss' which is all part of our philosophy," said Mr Morrow.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.