Former Horsham student loses life in multi-vehicle crash in NSW

Tragically, nineteen-year-old former Horsham student Gavin Brown lost his life in a multi-vehicle crash in New South Wales on Monday. He would have turned 20 this Sunday and was on his way to Queensland to spend the day with family and settle there with them.
"Now we will be mourning instead of celebrating," his sister Shelby Eagleson said.
Gavin was a former Horsham student known for his love of Commodore Cars and sport.
He played with Natimuk United in the HDFNL, the Horsham Darts Association, and Volleyball Horsham.
Ms Eagleson described her brother as mischievous, cheeky, and loved by everyone.
"I knew him as a child because we grew up together, but it's been wonderful speaking to people since Monday who have known him from other chapters of his life. It has helped me to talk to people and hear these stories about Gavin," she said.
Ms Eagleson has set up a GoFundMe page to help with her brother's funeral and transportation.
The funeral will be held in Horsham on June 28 at 1 pm at the Church of Christ.
In a statement on the page, she said, "Our family is utterly devastated by this sudden loss of a young life, and we can't even begin to express how lost we are, so I have decided, on behalf of the family, to set up a go fund me to cover all expenses to do with his funeral and transportation.
"I hope by us coming together, we can help get Gavin the proper funeral he deserves and help his family travel down to be with him," she said.
She said his father, Simon, wanted Gavin to be remembered as a respected and much-loved young man.
"To me, he'll always be that little boy playing with dinosaurs and video games," his sister said.
Volleyball Horsham said on social media Gavin had played in many tournaments with the club, including A-grade competitions, and was the 125 Country Champs representative.
The news of Gavin's death spread quickly through the Horsham district when the news broke on Tuesday, with people taking to social media to express their shock and sorrow.
With respect to their teammate, Natimuk Football Club has planned a 'Game for Gavin' match; Horsham Darts will play a 'Round for Gavin' and Volleyball Horsham will wear black armbands at this week's game.
The crash occurred at about 5:10 pm on Monday, June 10, 2024. Emergency services were called to the Newell Highway, approximately 10 kilometers north of O'Leary's Lane, Peak Hill, following reports of a crash involving a truck carrying cattle and three cars, one towing a laden horse float.
NSW Ambulance paramedics treated six people at the scene, and they were taken to Dubbo and Parkes Hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.
