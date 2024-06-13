The Wimmera Mail-Times
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Former Horsham student loses life in multi-vehicle crash in NSW

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
June 13 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Tragically, nineteen-year-old former Horsham student Gavin Brown lost his life in a multi-vehicle crash in New South Wales on Monday. He would have turned 20 this Sunday and was on his way to Queensland to spend the day with family and settle there with them.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Senior Journalist

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.