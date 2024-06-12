Wimmera players take on 2024 Country Championships hockey tournament

Although the Wimmera's blue and gold did not grace the pitches of the State Sports Centre this weekend for the Senior Country Championships, several local players did get a run.
The Wimmera Hockey Association did not field any teams in the pinnacle tournament for regional Victorian hockey players this year, but a few current and former representatives from the Dimboola, Horsham, Warracknabeal, and Yanac clubs found places with other Associations to enjoy the experience of playing at this level.
The most successful team featuring Wimmera players was the Hockey Central Vic (Bendigo) Open Women's team, which included Yanac players Caitlyn Alexander, Lexi Farmers, Mikayla Mackley, and Shanaye Alexander.
They registered three victories and one draw in their four pool matches, which saw them finish on top of the ladder.
Caitlyn Alexander finished the weekend with five goals, including two against each of the North West Lightning and Latrobe Valley, while Shanaye Alexander made it onto the score sheet with a goal against Maryborough.
In the Gold Medal match, Shanaye Alexander scored one of their three goals to help the Bendigo team defeat Goulburn Valley to earn the Women's A Grade title for 2024.
Dimboola's Cara Hadzig and former Warracknabeal players Alysha Genn and Olinda Elsom represented North Central, also in the Open Women's division.
After losing their first two pool matches, they ended the tournament with four straight wins, but their slow start meant they were only playing off for a minor place.
Their best win came in their last Cross-over match when they defeated Latrobe Valley by four goals to one.
The North West Lightning zone team that is to compete in the Girl's Under 18 Junior Country Championships later this year played in the Women's B Grade to gain experience.
And, Horsham's Annabelle Heal played all six matches and scored a goal in their final game, a victory over East Gippsland.
The North Central Open Men's team featured Warrack Hoops' Caleb Baldock, former Warrack players Jordan Williamson and Ben Williamson, and former Dimboola representative James Paley.
Their only victory from their four pool matches was a one goal win against the North West Lightning in their opening game.
They then played out a scoreless draw with the same opponent in a Cross-over match, which qualified them for the Third Place Play-off.
Following a three goal loss to Latrobe Valley in this game, North Central finished in fourth place.
Horsham's Tom Batchelor played for the North West Lightning Under 18 Boys' team, which lost four pool matches but achieved its best result in its final game, a draw against North Central in a Cross-over match.
Horsham's Jason Harris played for the North Central Masters team and scored one goal in their loss to Goulburn Valley.
The team lost four pool matches and finished the tournament with a loss to Ballarat in the third-place play-off, finishing in fourth place.
Former Warracknabeal player Aaron Luttrell played for the Ballarat team in this division.
Former Warracknabeal players who lined up in the Master's divisions included Jenny Ford with the Victorian Over 65s team and Alysha Genn for North Central, and they had contrasting tournaments.
The Victorian Over 65s recorded three losses and one draw on their way to qualifying for a Cross-over match, where they took their only victory for the weekend against the Victorian Over 60s team.
They then finished the tournament in fourth place after drawing with Ballarat in the Third Place Play-off.
The North Central team finished the pool matches undefeated and went straight into the Gold Medal match against Hockey Central Vic (Bendigo) but lost this game by one goal to finish as runner-up.
