Tigers look to remedy recurring struggles closing out games | HDFNL R9

Pimpinio's senior footballers are casting their focus on their own game ahead of the the Tigers' round nine HDFNL match up with the Edenhope Apsley Saints.
A recurring issue in Pimpinio's late-game play has emerged as the Tigers have been kept goalless through the fourth quarter of its last three games.
"That's a concern for us," said Pimpinio's senior football coach Guy Smith.
"I can't quite put a finger on it just yet.
"I'm more concerned about us finishing games, probably than what other teams are doing at the minute."
The Tigers started the season in full stride, riding a wave of momentum to five straight wins.
"The draw has been pretty kind to us, I think that's allowed us to get off to a good start," said Smith.
But, two losses in the side's latest two contests, and the departures of a couple key players, has hampered its confidence.
A change in work led key forward for Pimpinio, Liam Jakobi, to move to the Northern Territory.
And, midfielder Charlie Gardner is out injured after dislocating his kneecap.
"Confidence wise, that does put a bit of a dent in things, but we're learning to adapt now and finding other ways to get the side back going again," Smith said.
"We've obviously lost two games in a row, which is not unexpected, but we've got to get ourselves back on track.
"It was a bit of a learning curve for us, but now we're definitely looking forward to the next month of football to see where we're at now."
Looking ahead to Pimpinio's round nine clash with Edenhope Apsley, Smith is hoping to see his team lead the game from start-to-finish.
"They're going to make it pretty difficult for us, and we're going to change our structures a little bit to accommodate that," Smith said.
"They've proved to be pretty competitive, they just have not got the result on the board.
"They're a bit of a mixed bag, it wouldn't surprise me if they could take us to the wire, that's for sure."
Elsewhere in round nine, Laharum takes on the Swifts at Stawell's North Park.
The Demons took to the mid-season break with pile of momentum, having picked up victories in the previous two fixtures, including a 91-point drubbing of Natimuk United at Cameron Oval in round eight.
But, they meet a refreshed Baggies who have enjoyed a two week break and will be aiming to keep in touch with Harrow Balmoral at the top of the table.
Harrow Balmoral's round nine opposition is Kalkee.
The Kees have struggled for form in the 2024 season, although has found wins against lower-ranked sides.
However the ladder-leading Harrow Balmoral will likely be the heavy favourites when hosting at Balmoral Recreation Reserve.
The Southern Roos have not lost a game since 2022.
Boosted by ex-AFL player Harley Bennell, Kaniva Leeor United claimed its first win of the year in round eight.
But, without the club-hopping star, the side will likely struggle against the top-six outfit of Noradjuha Quantong at Quantong Recreation Reserve.
And, Natimuk United takes on Rupanyup at the Natimuk Showgrounds.
The las time the Panthers ventured to Natimuk, the Rams pulled off the shock, holding the then-defending premiers to a draw.
But, the Panthers are looking competitive in the fight for the league's top two spots, while Natimuk United looks to have lost a step on last season.
