Warriors wary of Thunder's offensive firepower | WFNL round eight

Warriors senior coach Tom Eckel knows his side will have to be on its game when Stawell travels to Beulah to take on Southern Mallee in round eight of the WFNL on Saturday, June 15.
Both teams sit inside the all-important top three after the league bye.
"They've got some good goalkicking power and a really strong midfield; there is hardly a weakness in the whole team," Eckel said of the Thunder.
"They're pretty well-rounded and do a lot of things well."
Eckel sees the importance of getting the defensive matchups set to best limit the Thunder's forwards.
"We'll make sure to get our key backs matched up properly because of their goal-kicking power," Eckel said.
For the Thunder, Brad Lowe (19), Thomas Clarke (11) and Rupert Sangster (10) are all in double digits, as Southern Mallee have kicked over 100 points in three matches.
However, the Warriors' defence is second in the league (behind the (Thunder) when it comes to points against with only 382.
"We're excited for the game; two [teams] at the top end of the table going at it."
According to senior co-coach Tom Mills, the Rats will have to be on its game when Nhill visits Alexandra Oval.
Despite Nhill's 2-4 record, which sees them sit sixth on the ladder, the Rats will not be taking them lightly.
Meanwhile, the Rats will be looking to win its seventh straight match and will look to do so following its "normal structure" despite injury still impacting its squad.
"They're playing better than their record looks; They're really pushing teams. So you've got to be on your game," Mills said of Nhill.
The focus will be on limiting the impact of Nhill forwards Jake McQueen and Dan Batson.
McQueen has kicked 13 goals and has featured in the best on four occasions from six matches.
"He's clearly playing good footy. When he's up, the rest of the team's up too, so that's probably someone we've got to nullify as quick as we can," Mills said of McQueen.
The Saints will be looking to continue its momentum from before the league bye when Dimboola visits Coughlin Park.
It is an important game for both sides, as the victor will remain within touching distance of a finals spot.
Ben Knott's side will look for a second consecutive win after a three-point victory in round seven.
Meanwhile, the Roos will look to rebound after a 41-point loss to the Rats.
Horsham returns after a fortnight on the sidelines when it travels to face Warrack at Anzac Park.
The Demons had its bye in round six before the league bye.
Matt Walder's Eagles had the difficult task of travelling to Central Park to face the second-placed Warriors in round seven.
