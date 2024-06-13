Cannane and Saints ready for a battle of similar styles | WFNL round eight

Horsham Saints coach Jess Cannane is preparing for a contest of similar styles when the Saints and Dimboola face off in round eight of the WFNL A Grade netball at Coughlin Park.
Both sides sit inside the top three as action returns after the league bye on Saturday, June 15.
"Every time we've played Dimboola, they set up very similar to us; I think we play the same brand of netball in terms of that short and fast game, and it's always very physical," Cannane said.
It will be the first the reigning premiers would have played the Roos' additions, Bridget Dorrington and Maddison Marra, something that Cannane says the Saints will have to adapt to.
"No matter what combinations that they throw us at, it'll be a tough game for us initially to get used to that," she said.
The Saints' defence must also contend with Dimboola's tall attacking options.
"We've got girls that can jump and rebound and can also use their bodies well," she said.
"Hopefully, we'll start to see that and hopefully come away with as many rebounds as we can and turn them into scoring opportunities."
It will be an important game for Southern Mallee and the Warriors in Beulah.
Stawell leads the Thunder by four points and only sits outside the top five on percentage.
A win would see the Warriors jump into the finals positions as the Burras have a bye; a Thunder victory should see them join the Stawell on 12 points and in pursuit of a finals spot.
Before the league bye, young shooter Ayva Mitchell scored 32 goals, stopping the Warriors' run of three consecutive losses.
The Thunder were narrowly defeated by Nhill in round seven.
The Eagles are back at Anzac Park and host a fresh Demons outfit.
Horsham last played on Saturday, May 25, as a bye and league bye came after a 45-goal win over the Warriors in round six.
While the Eagles are out to overturn an 18-goal loss to Stawell in its last start.
Sarah Marchment shot 20 goals, whilst mid-court duo Ashlynn McKenzie and Ava Koschitzke were named in the best.
The Rats welcome a Tigers outfit entrenched in the WFNL top five.
Nhill sits a game clear in fourth on the ladder as it looks to return to finals in its second season back in A Grade.
Emma Beer has been a large part of the Tigers' form this season.
Beer's 22 goals in round seven takes her to 85 from just four games.
Bella Westbrook continues to be used at either end of the court for the Rats.
Normally used in the defensive ring, she finished with a team-high 11 goals in the round seven loss to Dimboola.
