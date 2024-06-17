Football, netball heat up at half way point

It is wild to think we are almost halfway through 2024.
It is mind-boggling that we are closer to this season's football finals than we are to hearing last summer's thwack of a cricket bat on a red leather ball.
Now, people across the Wimmera are filling our football fields to witness Harrow Balmoral's senior footballers take control of another HDFNL season, although opposed by a tougher challenge from the likes of Noradjuha Quantong, Swifts and Rupanyup.
Laharum has been the season's revelation, from a winless 2023 to sitting comfortably within the top six.
Speaking of Laharum, the Demons' netballers have also enjoyed a strong season toiling in the shadows of the Grampians.
The side has established itself as the top team this season after a significant player turnover saw Edenhope Apsley fall down the pecking order.
However, Edenhope Apsley has found its feet through its rebuild to remain competitive with the competition's top six, while Rupanyup, Noradjuha Quantong, and Kalkee come closest to pushing the league leaders.
Over in the WFNL, the defending premiers, Ararat leads the pack at the halfway point.
The Rat's only loss of the year came on its opening day; the side lost to the Stawell Warriors on Good Friday.
Shaping up as key rivals for Ararat, the Warriors had enjoyed an unbeaten run through the season's first five rounds before being beaten by the Horsham Demons.
The Southern Mallee Thunder has also seen good success in its first season since formation and looks destined for a deep finals run again.
In the netball, the Horsham rivalry between the Demons and Saints is once again scorching hot in 2024.
The Saints sit unbeaten atop the competition, with the Demons trailing in second having only lost to its cross-town rivals.
Here's looking to a competitive run into the finals for all codes.
John Hall, journalist
