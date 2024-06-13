The Wimmera Mail-Timessport
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/Sport/Horsham District League
Football Netball Preview

Baggies take aim at top teams ahead of showdown with Laharum | HDFNL R9

John Hall
By John Hall
June 13 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Sitting inside the top six, with four wins to their name after eight rounds, the Swifts' A grade netballers have enjoyed a fruitful season in the HDFNL so far, but as strong challenges approach, the side gets set to take on the league's top teams.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Hall

John Hall

News/Sports Journalist

John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.