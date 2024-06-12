10 celebrities who have had Invisalign treatment

This is branded content.
Ever wondered why so many celebrities have perfect teeth?
Many assume it's just up to good genetics, and for the most part, it is, but for others, if you do a little digging, you'll see they've had some work done, and hey, there's nothing wrong with that!
Many celebrities have been open about taking Invisalign treatment, and the benefits generally speak for themselves. In this article, we'll share a few of these celebs with you, some of whom you might not have expected.
Before we dive into which of your favourite celebs have Invisalign to thank for their perfect smile, let's talk about what this treatment is. Invisalign is a teeth-aligning product created and released in the early 2000s.
It's a clear aligner designed to gently provide pressure to move your teeth into alignment over a designated time period. It's often considered a more subtle alternative to traditional braces and is generally less painful too.
Now, for the moment we've all been waiting for, let's roll out the Invisalign red carpet together and see who walks down it.
Here are some of the celebrities who use or have used Invisalign:
Tom Cruise has been an action and thriller movie star for years now, often starring in espionage or other action movies.
Anyone who remembers Cruise in the first Top Gun movie would know he rocked a whole different look back then. As his career soared, Cruise decided to invest in his smile.
In preparation for his movie Minority Report in 2002, Tom Cruise started using Invisalign to re-align his teeth, and if you look at the results, it is clear it worked wonders for him.
The Baby came out to the public on YouTube, telling the world that the secret behind his perfect smile was none other than Invisalign.
Bieber struggled with a common issue known as crowding, which is when teeth don't have space in the mouth and tend to twist as they push up against one another.
In order to fix this, the Biebs turned to Invisalign to help him fix the issue without losing his charm. In his video, Bieber praised Invisalign for its discreet design, saying that it was less exposed than braces and less painful.
Another popular singer, Katy Perry, also used Invisalign. For any Katy Cats out there, you might remember that she was wearing an intense set of braces and headgear in her music video for "Last Friday Night."
What you might not know is that a few years after its release, she actually used Invisalign to correct her two lower front teeth, which also were crooked from crowding.
After a few months of use, Katy Perry's crowding issues were resolved, giving us that contagious smile that we see today.
Showing off her pleasant smile and wowing the world with her vocals, Anna Kendricks has definitely been vocal about using Invisalign.
In 2013, Kendricks openly told people that she was using Invisalign; in fact, she intended to make her Invisalign case into a fashion statement.
For those of you wondering how long aligners take to work, Britney Spears is a good example.
The popular pop star revealed in 2020 that she was using Invisalign, and if you compare pictures of her from just a year later, there's a clear difference.
In recent years, the Grammy-winning singer Billie Eilish opened up about using Invisalign to close the minor gap in her teeth.
It was decided that this was the best route to improve her smile. She somewhat advertised the product by showing herself taking her set off in her music video for "Bad Guy".
In an exclusive, her brother Finneas said Billie had been using the aligner for over a year and had gotten used to it relatively fast.
While many celebrities with Invisalign are pleased with their smiles post-treatment, Demi Lovato had a different take on her experience. In a 2016 interview with Allure Magazine, Lovato shared, "I signed with Disney Channel when I got Camp Rock, and I had a gap between my two front teeth.
They were like, 'Would you be willing to fix it?' I wish today that I hadn't, because my gap was really cute." Regardless of her feelings, it's clear that Invisalign still got the job done.
When you think about celebrities and Invisalign, athletes might not be the first people to come to mind.
So, to our surprise, we found out that Olympic gold medalist Serena Williams used Invisalign later in her career, despite having braces at a young age that initially gave her a perfect smile.
She turned to Invisalign for further treatment, which is often necessary when patients don't consistently wear their post-braces retainer.
For athletes like Williams, Invisalign can be a safer choice, as it reduces the risk of injury compared to traditional metal braces.
Back to another teen star, High School Musicals (HSM) Zac Efron might have fallen into the good gene pool, but he needed a little help with his smile. Zac also underwent Invisalign treatment to close the gap between his teeth after he left HSM.
Recently, among the rounds as one of Hollywood's most loved stars, Zendaya has also used Invisalign. Zendaya has been in the public eye since her childhood roles on Disney Channel shows like "Shake It Up" and "K.C. Undercover".
Growing up in the spotlight can put immense pressure on maintaining a perfect smile. So, when it came to straightening her teeth, Zendaya went for the ultra-discreet Invisalign option.
These clear aligners allowed the "Euphoria" star to straighten her smile without noticeable braces, enabling her to look and feel like herself throughout the treatment.
These are only a few of the many celebrities who have undergone Invisalign treatment over the years. With so many success stories, it's easy to see why Invisalign is so popular among celebrities these days.
Stay tuned for more Invisalign stories to come!
