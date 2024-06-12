GWM Water calls on kids to enter poster competition for National Water Week

GWM Water is encouraging kids to get creative for this year's National Water Week by inviting all local primary, kindergarten and early learning students to enter its poster competition.
Students across the Grampians, Wimmera and Mallee regions are encouraged to apply for the popular competition.
Last year, GWM Water received more than 370 entries from schools and early learning centres, across five age categories, with one local student going on to win a state-wide prize.
GWM Water manager of communications and engagement, Holly Noonan, said the competition was a great opportunity for students to learn about the value of water in a way that's fun and engaging.
"We've seen some incredible entries over the years that promote water saving tips, the need to protect water as a precious resource and that showcase the local landscape," Ms Noonan said.
"We encourage all local students to get on board and participate, and do our region proud."
Students can win a prize pack of up to $100 for themselves and $400 for their school to spend on a sustainability project.
This year, students are being asked to design, draw or paint a poster that reflects this year's competition theme, 'Water for all, inspiring action' which highlights the important role water plays in bringing individuals and communities together.
Winners from GWM Water's local competition will automatically be entered into the state competition, with results announced during National Water Week.
National Water Week runs from Monday, October 21, until Sunday, October 27.
There are categories for each age range, from early learning and kindergarten to year 6.
Entries close on Friday, September 6 September.
For more information, or to enter, visit the National Water Week poster competition website.
