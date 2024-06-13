History uncovered at Horsham Railway Station

In an exciting development for members, the University of the Third Age successfully secured a VicTrack grant, assisted by Susan Surridge of the Horsham Rural City Council to enhance the comfort and functionality of U3A headquarters at the Horsham Railway Station.
But the grant wasn't the only exciting development.
An unexpected find beneath the floorboards underscored the project's historical significance. One meter below floor level, pristine bricks believed to date back to 1870 were uncovered.
The Sawyer Brickworks, located downstream of the current bridge across the Wimmera River, initially produced these bricks for the construction of the Horsham Railway Station.
Not only did Sawyer Brickworks supply bricks for the Horsham Railway Station, but they were also instrumental in building the railway station at Serviceton and many homes in the surrounding area.
Discovering the pristine bricks connects us to a significant period in Horsham's development and reminds us of our rich heritage.
Bob McIlvena, historian and Vice President of U3A, highlighted these findings' cultural and historical value.
"The original straight grain red gum used for the stumps came from trees from the Horsham district, but sadly, such timber would rarely be found in the Wimmera now," he said.
The recent discovery and restoration efforts not only preserve the U3A building's physical structure but also rekindle a sense of local pride and historical awareness.
The first train journey through Horsham in 1879 marked a pivotal moment in the region's history, symbolising progress and connection.
This grant has enabled the installation of two split-level air conditioning units: one in the Waiting Room, which hosts card-playing and sewing groups, and one in the Studio, home to various art classes. The grant will also fund improved access to the west wing of the building.
However, during a previous renovation, VicTrack workers stumbled upon more than they anticipated.
While addressing termite damage, signs of structural stress were discovered, necessitating immediate attention.
Starting last Monday, VicTrack contractors commenced the replacement of the original stumps, which are 145 years old, with more durable concrete stumps, ensuring the building's longevity and safety.'
As the restoration proceeds, the community eagerly anticipates the completion of those improvements, which will enhance the comfort of the U#3A facilities and safeguard their historical integrity for future generations.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.