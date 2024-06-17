The Wimmera Mail-Times
Hindmarsh Council prepares for 2024 Local Council Elections

By Staff Reporter
June 17 2024 - 12:00pm
Victorian local council elections will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2024, via postal vote.

