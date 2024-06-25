Take the test: bowel cancer advice from a survivor

According to the latest AIHW National Bowel Cancer Screening Program (NBCSP) Monitoring Report 2024, Program fewer people returned their test for the second consecutive year.
These statistics concern Horsham resident and bowel cancer survivor Peter Wright.
"The test that came in the mail to me began the plan that saved my life," he said.
He shared his story from cancer to looking forward to a long life and a letter from King Charles III.
"In August 2018, I had just turned 72, and I received the Bowel Cancer Screening Test. Luckily, I did the test this time instead of ignoring it as I had done previously."
When Mr Wright attended the follow-up appointment with his doctor, he was advised to have a colonoscopy because blood had been detected.
He resisted this advice, but he bought a BCP test.
This time, he accepted the advice to have a colonoscopy because the test showed the presence of blood again.
After the removal of two polyps, Mr Wright was told one showed the presence of cancer.
Surgeons discussed the planned surgery with Mr Wright.
"They said they wouldn't do a bowel resection because they believed they had removed all traces of cancer when the polyps were removed.
However, they performed a bowel resection as standard procedure, removing 20 centimeters of bowel and five lymph nodes. In addition, they discovered and repaired an umbilical hernia.
Tests showed one lymph node contained an aggressive form of cancer.
Mr. Wright was informed by his oncologist that not only did he have stage three bowel cancer, but he also had several nodules on his lungs caused by exposure to asbestos.
Doctors inserted an infusion port, and chemotherapy began.in May 2019, continuing until December 2019, with a celebration on January 28.2020, that he was clear.
It was fantastic news, but Mr Wright was honest about those seven months.
"There were times I wanted to stop the treatment, but now I am so glad I kept going because I have my life back," he said.
Looking back over his life, he said, he should have listened to the advice.
"I was a redhead. "For ten years, I was a Life Saver before the days of slip, slop, slap, and sun safety," he said.
"I'd had many areas of skin damage burnt off and subsequently had Basal Cell Carcinomas and Squamous Cell Carcinomas removed, so I suppose I could have expected I would be at risk.
The treatment left me weak, and I had ongoing back issues.
Grampians Health referred me to a rehabilitation program that began at the hospital and then progressed to Planet Feel Good.
I could still not return to my job as a school bus driver and could hardly get out of bed.
I was referred a second time to the rehabilitation program at Planet Feel Good, and this time, I dedicated myself to it.
"I am now working six hours a day as a bus driver, raising my family as a single parent, and enjoying a fitter, healthier, happier life than before I took the test," he said.
The NBCSP is Bowel Cancer Australia's signature event to raise awareness of Australia's second-deadliest cancer.
Six million Australians aged 50-74 were invited to participate in the Program this year.
Yet, six in ten did not return their free bowel cancer screening test, despite several multi-million-dollar National Bowel Cancer Screening Program advertising campaigns to increase Program participation.
Each year, over 15,300 Australians are diagnosed with bowel cancer, with 1 in 9 new bowel cancer cases occurring in people under age 50.
Bowel cancer is Australia's second deadliest cancer, claiming over 5,300 lives each year.
Bowel Cancer Australia welcomed an important milestone this year in its six-year campaign: the eligibility screening age for the NBCSP was lowered from 50 to 45.
"Take the test!"
"The discovery and treatment of bowel cancer for me meant the discovery of a precursor to asbestosis and chemo to reduce my chance of developing skin cancer as well as treating the nodules on my lungs," Mr Wright said.
"I have many things to be grateful for."
For more information, visit - bowelcanceraustralia.org or call 1800 727 336 (SCREEN).
