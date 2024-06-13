Cancer Council urges men to prioritise health checks this Men's Health Week

Cancer Council Victoria is urging men to chat to their mates about health this men's health week as statistics reveal male cancer diagnoses continue to increase.
Victorian Cancer Registry data shows the number of new cancer diagnoses for Victorian men are projected to increase by 48% for almost all cancers over the next 15 years.
This is compared to a predicted increase of 38% for Victorian women.
With the focus of this year's Men's Health Week being 'Men's Health Checks', Cancer Council Victoria is calling on all men to get on top of their health and encourage their mates to do the same.
Cancer Council Victoria's head of prevention and adjunct associate professor Craig Sinclair said Men's Health Week was a strong reminder for men to prioritise preventative cancer measures.
"Our data shows that men are more likely to develop cancer than women, more men smoke and vape than women, and they are also less likely to speak to the doctor if they notice symptoms," Mr Sinclair said.
For every 100 Victorian women diagnosed with cancer, 120 Victorian men are diagnosed.
Almost 30% of cancers diagnosed in men are prostate cancer, while bowel, lung, melanoma, and head and neck are also common.
Having conversations with your mates about the importance of cancer screening or speaking to a health professional can save your life.
"Cancer Council Victoria wants to encourage men to be more proactive about their own health, and that of their mates, because prevention is always better than a cure," Mr Sinclair said.
"There are simple steps men can take to reduce cancer risk: keep up to date with bowel screening, if you notice any unusual changes to your body speak to a GP, reduce alcohol intake, increase physical activity, and take steps to quit smoking or vaping by contacting Quitline on 13 78 48."
To find more information about cancer screening and prevention, visit cancervic.org.au. If you need cancer information or support, call the Cancer Council support line on 13 11 20.
