Free health checks across Mallee identify early concerns

On Wednesday, I visited Priceline Pharmacy in Horsham to promote heart checks as a three-week initiative with Novartis and Shane Warne Legacy Foundation wrapped up in the Mallee electorate.
As co-chair of the Parliamentary Friends of Rural and Regional Health, I worked with Labor MP for Gilmore Fiona Phillips to secure a regionally focussed initiative to provide free heart health tests in Mildura, Swan Hill and Horsham during May-June.
The testing moves on to Ms Phillips' NSW south coast region and I look forward to sharing the results.
Mildura and Swan Hill's initial results showed 85 to 90 per cent of those tested recording at least one CVD risk factor (high blood pressure, high total cholesterol or a BMI over 30) and almost half referred to a GP.
A referral to your GP is well and good but as the Coalition Opposition have been highlighting, there have been more than 3 million less GP attendances across Australia, as it becomes harder and more expensive to see a doctor under the Albanese Labor Government.
GP bulk billing rates has plummeted despite Labor tripling the bulk billing incentive, on the government's own figures bulk billing has fallen 11 per cent in the 2 years since Labor was elected, and down 4 per cent in the last year alone.
As Shadow Assistant Minister for Regional Health, I am finalising policies to take to the 2024/5 election to immediately address the dire shortage of doctors and other health professionals in regional Australia.percent of those tested recorded at least one CVD risk factor (high blood pressure, high total cholesterol, or a BMI over 30),
During Federal Budget week in May, Leader of the Opposition Peter Dutton committed $400 million to support junior doctors in General Practice training so they are not financially worse off compared to doctors in hospitals.
For now, while we are in Opposition, I have been working with companies like Novartis to bring health services to our regions to enable early diagnoses. Preventative and primary care is essential for regional Australia as we aim to reverse Labor's cuts to regional health and improve urgent care for our most vulnerable Australians.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.