Police seek advice from the public about recent crime spree

Police are seeking the public's help with recent damage to public property in the Horsham area.
They have been investigating a series of graffiti and other damages in Horsham since the start of May 2024.
The graffiti and damages impacted locations include various public toilets, pedestrian underpasses in Urquart St, McPherson St, Wawunna Road, and the intersections of Baillie Street and Bennett Road.
The offenders have targeted some of these locations multiple times, including the public toilets in the park on the corner of Natimuk Road and Bennet Road.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.creimstoppersvid.com,.au or call Horsham Police Station on 03 829 200
For police attendance in an emergency please ring Triple Zero 000
For all other police matter call 131 444
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.