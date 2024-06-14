WFNL round eight team lists: Ross returns in a boost for the Roos

Electric forward/midfielder Jonathon Ross will play his first game of the season for Dimboola in its round eight WFNL match against the Horsham Saints at Coughlin Park.
Ross' last game was ironically against the Saints in the 2023 first semi-final.
Dimboola has made five changes in total, with Jackson Calder, Hamish Sellens and Connor Ryen named as inclusions.
The Saints have made just one change.
Key defender Codi Kenny will play his first game since round one in the place of fellow defender Alexander McRae.
The Southern Mallee Thunder have made three changes for its top three clash with Stawell.
Key position player Jake Garvey returns, and so does Kai Sheers.
While Jacob Cocks will play his first game in the seniors for the Thunder.
For the Warriors, Mitchel Taylor and Jacob Welsh return to the side for the first time since round four.
Jesse Barber will play his first senior game for the season; he has featured in the best in all six of his reserves' games.
Sam Janetzki, Jeremy Kemp and Cullen Williams come into Jordyn Burke's side for its clash against Warrack at Anzac Park.
Hudson Hair, Logan Millar and Xavier Pumpa come out.
Nhill small forward Bronte Hiscock returns for the Tigers' visit to the defending premiers.
Hiscock in the lone change with Jordan Gurry dropping out of the side.
The Rats are unchanged from its round seven win over Dimboola.
In: Nil.
Out: Nil.
Lineup: Henry Shea, Brody Griffin, Alan Batchelor, Tom Williamson, Matt Spalding, Ben Taylor, Baydn Cosgriff, Sam Cronin, Izaiyah Turner, Pat Toner, James Hosking, Alex Van Opstal, Jake Robinson, Jacob Bates, Adam Haslett, Ethan Summers, Flynn Toner, Cody Lindsay, Luke Spalding, Xavier McLoughlan, Ryan Bates.
In: Jackson Calder, Hamish Sellens, Connor Ryen, Jonathon Ross.
Out: Lachlan Mackley, Alex Jakiel, Archer Laverty, Declan Paech, Noah Campbell.
Lineup: Jackson Calder, Dylan Landt, Andrew Moore, Jordan Waite, Jackson O'Neil, Jack Landt, Ben Miller, Simon Nuske, Pat MacDonough, Ben Brett, Hamish Sellens, Patrick Lindsay, Will Griffiths, Jack Wood, Ash Clugston, Thomas O'Dwyer, Darcy Dubois, Evan Hunter, Connor Ryen, Jonathon Ross.
In: Sam Janetzki, Jeremy Kemp, Cullen Williams.
Out: Hudson Hair, Logan Millar, Xavier Pumpa.
Lineup: Tyler Blake, Hugo Papst, Allistair McKinnon, Ryan Kemp, Jasper Gunn, Brody Pope, Lachlan Hobbs, Billy Carberry, Rhys Barber, Riley Williams, Jack Dalziel, Sam Janetzki, Jordan Motton, Ben Lakin, Sid Hernon, Zak Smith, Ben Janetzki, Matthew Long, Jeremy Kemp, Archie Elliott, Cullen Williams.
In: Cody Kenny.
Out: Alexander McRae.
Lineup: Angus Martin, Pat Knott, Gage Wright, Jackson Davidson, Sam Clyne, Jordy Keyte, Nathan Koenig, Corey Morgan, William Taylor, Codi Kenny, Mitchell Clarke, Max Bryan, Cody Bryan, Daniel Ervin, Becker Irwin, Will Tickner, Bailey Taylor, Jack Henry, Mitch Martin, Mitch Amos, Bailey Brennan.
In: Bronte Hiscock.
Out: Jordan Gurry.
Lineup: Daniel Batson, Drew Schneider, Jarryd Dahlenburg, Tim Bone, Liam Albrecht, Xavier Bone, Jake McQueen, Jordan Zeitz, Toby Marshall, Matt Kennedy, Wallace Wheaton, Dylan Ridding, Jack Mason, Peter Politis, Darcy Honeyman, Glen Saniong, Angus Wheaton, Josh Lees, Austin Merrett, Nathan Alexander, Bronte Hiscock.
In: Jake Garvey, Jacob Cocks, Kai Sheers.
Out: Nicholas Yarran, Tobias Fisher, Jack Baird.
Lineup: Jake Garvey, Zachary Robins, Heath Smith, Rupert Sangster, Jacob Cocks, Liam Nelson, Jackson Fisher, Oscar Smith, Xavier Oakley, Angus McSweyn, Sam White, Thomas Schumann, Kieran Delahunty, Brad Lowe, Kai Sheers, Coleman Schache, Billy Lloyd, Simon Clugston, Thomas Clarke, Leigh Stewart,, Tim Sanford
In: Jacob Welsh, Mitchel Taylor, Jesse Barber.
Out: Mitch Thorp, James Sclanders, Marlon Motlop.
Lineup: Jackson Dark, Ash Driscoll, Tom Eckel, Cody Driscoll, James Sullivan, Sean Mantell, Sam Jenkinson, Jacob Welsh, Jakob Salmi, Mitchel Taylor, Tom Walker, Aiden Graveson, Zac Marrow, Sam Williams, Koby Stewart, Riley Ika, Jack Walker, Jarrod Illig, Jesse Barber, Ethan Marrow, Owen Summers
Not yet named.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.