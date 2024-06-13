Staying safe online - learn how to protect yourself and family

Northern Grampians Libraries will hold a 'Staying safe online' presentationswith Australia's foremost expert in cyber safety, Susan McLean tonight, June 13..at 7 pm.
A member of Victoria Police for 27 years, Susan was widely known as the 'cyber cop' and was the first Victoria Police Officer appointed to a position involving cyber safety and young people.
The session will focus on how cyberspace works, safety tips, the dangers, risks and many other related topics.
Thursday 13th June - 7pm - Stawell Library, Sloane St Stawell
This event is open to people of all ages and levels of digital experience and is ideal for those who are unsure about navigating the digital world and what is safe.
For further details and to book, please call the Stawell Library on 03 5358 1274.
