Wimmera netballers chosen to trial for Netball Victoria talent programs

The Wimmera Mallee has 13 netballers across the region that have been invited to trial for Netball Victoria's 2025 talent programs.
Athletes will trial for the Northern Talent Academy, 17 and Under and 19 and Under State programs.
Northern Talent Academy
Phoebe Downer (Rupanyup), Nellie Driller (Horsham Demons), Ruby Gordon (Kaniva Leeor United), Zarli Knight (Horsham Demons), Lena Marshman (Horsham Saints), Ayva Mitchell (Stawell), Olivia Taylor (Horsham Saints) and Ilze Van Zyl (Rupanyup).
17 and Under State
Ruby Gordon, Ella Hallam (Horsham Saints), Zarli Knight, Lena Marshman and Ilze Van Zyl.
19 and Under State
Ada Binney (Pimpinio), Tara McIntyre (Harrow Balmoral), Taya Quick (Horsham Saints), Indy Ward (Dimboola).
Trials for the Northern Talent Academy will be held on Saturday, November 9, at Bendigo Stadium.
The process for the state teams begins with a screening day at Melbourne's State Netball Centre on Sunday, July 21.
Netball Victoria conducts talent identification during Netball Victoria competitions and tournaments.
Talent scouts assessed athletes to be considered for invitation to trial for the Netball Victoria talent academy and State 17/U and 19/U programs.
The WFNL's 13-and-under and 15-and-under representative teams will compete at the Netball Victoria association championships finals day on Sunday, June 16.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.