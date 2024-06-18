New kindergarten room for Nhill, site works already underway

Early Years services in Hindmarsh Shire are set for expansion, with the Victorian Government announcing a new 33-place pre-prep (four-year-old kindergarten) building in Nhill.
The new Centre, part of the State Government's Kinder in School Sites, will be located a short distance from the existing centre on vacant land in Whitehead Ave.
Hindmarsh Shire Council Mayor, Councillor Brett Ireland, said "this is great news for families and the wider community within Hindmarsh" explaining that the new modular Kinder building "is a fantastic addition for local families and also of interest for those considering the move to Nhill."
Development of the new Kinder space is already underway, with site works commencing last week in readiness for the arrival of the new modular building next week. Modular Kindergartens are constructed off site in a factory, allowing quicker construction time, reducing costs and risk.
Once delivered to site, contractors will complete construction of the building, with a playground and landscaping to follow. The new Kinder is expected to be completed for the commencement of up to 30 hours of pre-prep in Term 1, 2025.
It will complement the existing Nhill Early Years Centre's current Kinder and Long Day Care programs, which are operated on behalf of Council by leading Wimmera Early Years service provider, Emerge.
He continued "the new building ensures our Early Years facilities can continue to meet the needs of families with young children starting their education journey."
