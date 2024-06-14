It's a Mum's World -Memories from the farm

When I returned home from university for the weekend in the late 1980s, I'm pretty sure I never once wondered if Mum would have enough food in the fridge to feed me.
My mum had been dishing up meat and three veg - with pudding to follow- for my whole life, so I just counted on a good feed and lapped it up.
Of course, when I say 'bounded home', that actually looked like me lining up for a pay phone at the student residence to tell my family I was coming, catching a bus to a suburban train station, a train to the city, then buying a ticket at Spencer Street station for the six hour train ride home, where I was picked up late at night by a family member to be driven to back out to the farm.
I guess mum had plenty of warning I was coming and time to defrost a bigger lamb roast.
My two eldest daughters had part time jobs and the opportunity to buy their own cars before they left home. Sometimes they are halfway home before I know they're coming, and they can call or text from anywhere along the way to update me on their location. Bun-bun the middle even brings her washing home sometimes. There might not be pay phones at student residence anymore, but those washing machines and dryers still suck up the gold coins!
Now that I'm the mum with two young ladies bounding home for the weekend, my whole mindset is available to survey and here is what I see going on; do I have the energy for this?
I definitely don't have enough food in the fridge for two extra people who I want to spoil.
They will flood the house with their stuff and stress me out - I hope I don't show it, but I have no poker face. Will I be able to bite my tongue and not respond to all my 20-year- old's stories and complaints that reveal her obvious lack of money management skills? Will my 22-year-old give me such honest feedback about my response that my feelings get hurt and I have to hide that?
It's okay, I've got this.
Always come home girls.
