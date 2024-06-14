HDFNL R9 teams: Great Western guns boost Baggies, Weidemann returns for Rup

The Baggies have added reason to rejoice as playing coach and ruckman, Brett Hargreaves returns to the field in round nine of the HDFNL, having not played since round four.
And, standout midfielder Angus Murry is back on the team sheet for the first time since the Swifts tense showdown with Harrow Balmoral in round five.
Taking on Laharum at Stawell's North Park, the Swifts will also be bolstered by the inclusion of Great Western players Andrew Cameron and Chevy Elliot.
Rupanyup welcomes back Jordan Weidemann who has spent 2024 playing in the Ovens and Murry reserves league with Lavington.
Noradjuha Quantong's playing coach Damien Cameron will eb leading from the sideline in round nine of the Horsham District Football and Netball League as the Bombers host Kaniva Leeor United at Quantong Recreation Reserve.
A key midfielder for his side, Cameron had only played the opening two games of the season before missing five weeks to injury.
He returned to the field in round eight, but will not back it up in round nine.
Kaniva Leeor United will be without the club-hopping es-AFL player Harley Bennell
Peter Staude will return to the park for Harrow Balmoral in round nine as the Southern Roos host Kalkee at Balmoral Recreation Reserve.
Stawell's Swifts return to North Park for round nine after two weekend off.
Ins: Fraser Thompson, Flynn Loft, Ben Campbell
Outs: Lachlan Rockerbrand, Allan McIntyre, Tom Cooper
Line up: Adam Hood, Brock Summerhayes, Heath Keatly, Bernard Kealy, Clint Rokerbrand, Christopher La Rocca, Fraser Thompson, Joshua Robinson, Shayne Williams, Charlie Campbell, Jordan Baxter, Toby Ferguson, Boyd Packer, Josh La Rocca, Jeremy Kealy, Nathan Witherow, Dale Smith, Anthony Moneva, Flynn Loft, Ben Kilby, Ben Campbell
Ins: Peter Staude, Alex Rees
Outs: Jacob Hill, Tom Hair
Line up: Nick Pekin, Michael Close, Dalton Burns, Peter Staude, Josh Dawson, Ethan Appleton, Will Burbury, Jai Thompson, Rhys Daffey, Brait Headon, George Austin, Stuart Macfarlane, Anthony Close, Scott Addinsall, Charlie Langley, Alex Rees, Maddox Blake, Lachlan Stevenson, Cody Deutscher, Mitchell Grant, Joshua Grant.
Ins: Vincent Macalinga, Tyler Neville
Outs: Isaiah Adams, Louis Papst
Line up: Josh Milbourne, Doug Grinning, Luke Byrne, Andrew Devereaux, Ben Lawson, Brodie Pitt, Tarkyn Benbow, Patrick Mills, Brendan McDonald, Charlie Millar, Jake Mills, Louis Beddison, Jakob Butcher, Deacan Campbell, Vincent Macalinga, Brodi Dolan, Tyler Neville, Matt Nield, Jayke Greig, Dylan Avery, Ryan Holborn
Ins: Lochlyn Hahne, Luke Bennett, Jack Stimson
Outs: Toby Mulraney, Harley Bennell, Corey Natt
Line-up: Lochlyn Hahne, Ethan Freemantle, Tyson Mitchell, Luke Bennett, Luke Andrea, Joel Wagg, Dylan Natt, Jack Stimson, Billy King, Sam Vivian, James White, Hamish Bennett, Jonty Brown, Charlie Maddern, Jock Maddern, Justin Marra, Fraser Bothe, Kyle Kuchel, Nathan Barr, Matthew Hicks, Daniel White
Ins: Jacson Price, Astrin Morrison, Phillip Butsch, Hamish Roberts
Outs: Campbell Mason, Josh Hutchinson, Josh McCluskey, Angus Mintern
Line up: Pat Lattanzio, Jackson Price, Astrin Morrison, Connor Walsh, Reuben Elliott, Alec McCallum, Robbie Miller, Daniel Easson, Sean Wouters, Reuben Launder, Oliver Sykes, Tom Dunn, Ryan Thomas, Brett Ervin, Jarrod Kemp, Ambrose Launder, John Doyle, Shannon Argall, Phillip Butsch, Hamish Roberts
Ins: Lachlan Hutchinson, Lochie Ricketts
Outs: Callum Cameron, Bailey Taylor, Baxter Perry
Line up: Jonathon Lovel, Kaiden Sudholz, Taylor Wiese, Adam Coutts, Kane Bates-Russell, Liam Klowss, Craig Britten, Kyah Wilkinson, Joey Nagorcka, Zachary Smith, Cody Frizon, Lachlan Hutchinson, Archie Sudholz, Ned Glascott, Lochie Ricketts, Daniel Werner, Tyler Coutts, Dylan Newell, Ben Garwood, Callum Hayes
Ins: Dawson Cross, James Officer, Jack McRae
Outs: Zachary Kelly, Dylan Shelley, Damian Cameron, Ryder Pope, Kade Bergen
Line up: Harley Pope, Judah Hobbs, Declan Bushby, James Hallett, Ash Lawson, Jayden Besford, Jason Kerr, Jack Vague, Dawson Cross, Connor O'Beirne, Dyson Parish, James Officer, Nigel Kelly, Brayden Carra, Jack McRae, Brandon Ellis, Alex Ross, James Gregg, Levi Mock.
Ins: Dylan Arnott
Outs: Jayden McPhee
Line up: Corey Quick, Keegan King, Mackay Baker, Nick Groves, Dylan Bates, Adam Westley, Jason Westley, Matthew Jorgensen-Price, Matthew Rosier, Brock Hamerston, Dylan Arnott, Jai Brown, Jordan Barnett, Noah Jacobson, Thomas Naylor, Jayden McPhee, Liam Pfeiffer, Braydon Witney, Tyler Filcock, Daniel Baker, Dylan Thomas
Ins: Cam Weston, Jordan Weidemann, Thomas Morgan, Josh Bolitho
Outs: Lachlan Holm, Jakob Davis, Hugo Jenke, Jocob Christie
Line up: Cam Weston, Kane Timmins, Daniel Schaper, Blake Turner, Kieran Sait, Bill Hansen, Brayden Ison, Joshua Bolitho, Mitchell Gleeson, Bailey Rothall, Angus Adams, Charlie Taylor, Jordan Weidemann, Thomas Smith, Oliver Garth Lindsay, Jimmy Finnigan, Angus Burns, Chris Schaper, Thomas Morgan, Blake Downer, Max Sudholz.
Ins: Angus Murray, Brett Hargreaves, Kurt Bruechert, Andrew Cameron, Chevy Elliot, Zak Varley
Outs: Mack Padley, Seth Blake, Jack Hoffman, Zak Varley, Tarquin Young, Cameron Wickham
Line up: Kobe Lowe, Bourke Nicholls, Chris Freeman, Angus Murray, Liam Scott, Tallis Miles, Joseph Martim, Jack Cann, Paul Summers, Noah Stirling, Brett Hargreaves, Kurt Bruechart, Ryan Folkes, Scott Carey, Matthew Healy, Jesse Galea-Portelli, Paul Enriquez, Brodie Kindred, Andrew Cameron, Chevy Elliot, Zak Varley
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.