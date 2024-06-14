Car ownership on the rise in Australia despite industry price hikes

This is branded content.
With inflation, petrol prices and supply chain disruptions occurring globally, you would think that the rates of car ownership would slow.
And in many parts of the world this has indeed been the case - however, once again Australia stands as a testament to resilience in the face of adversity as our auto market continues to thrive even with the cost-of-living crisis.
Despite record high interest rates curbing consumer spending and wait times with mechanical repairs due to post-pandemic supply chain disruptions for car parts, car ownership remains strong in Australia, with Aussie consumers still attending auto auctions and even securing car finance.
And the auto industry doesn't look to be losing its steam anytime soon.
Why has our auto market been exhibiting these unique trends? Read on to unearth what's kept the engine of our auto industry revving and ready to roll.
Australia's unique auto market can be explained in a few different ways.
For starters, we have a very low population when compared to other bustling automotive markets across the globe (i.e. China, the US, and Germany). This means that the total volume of cars sold here is still relatively low compared to other parts of the world.
Secondly, our unique geography and expansive national road network presents challenges for non-drivers, as our low population is also sparsely located across the continent.
Whilst this makes it difficult for car manufacturers to get products and services to all parts of the country, it also incentivises regional Australians to buy new rather than second-hand.
Thirdly we have very different tastes to the rest of the world, opting for a mixture of high-powered sedans, compact city cars and capable bush-bashing 4x4s.
With these challenges in mind, the result has been that only a few manufacturers have historically had dominance over the Australian car market with others only supplying segments of their lineup to the Australian consumer.
During the 1950 and '60s, Holden dominated Australia's car market. Then, during the 1970 petrol crisis, Japanese manufacturer Datsun (now Nissan) took the lead - only for Ford and Holden to spend the next two decades fighting over the crown.
And now, since the turn of the millennia, Toyota has dominated the field with an estimated 17% of the market.
Australians' obsession with cars goes beyond the four wheels and has grown deep roots in the culture. From V8 Supercars to the Melbourne Formula 1, Australians' have always loved high-speed ballet.
Sports and the rivalries that they foster have defined Australia for decades. And there has been no bigger rivalry than Ford vs. Holden, a rivalry driving the iconic Ford Falcon and Holden Commodore to record breaking sales for decades as two of Australia's most iconic cars.
For years these cars were assembled in Australia and many of the parts were also made domestically, making it easy and more affordable for customers to own and maintain their vehicle.
This however could not last and due to the high cost of manufacturing and low market cap all manufactures have made the hard decision to withdraw from Australia.
Since the withdrawal of GM and Ford from Australia car parts and servicing for their respective models have skyrocketed in price. This was only the beginning of the hardship for the Australian car industry.
In recent years all new threats have come to face the car industry caused by a wide range of global factors most of which don't seem to be affecting the overall demand.
COVID-19 supply chain disruptions affected everyone globally, with the Australian auto industry particularly affected due to a growing demand to import vehicles and parts into the country.
The closure of port and delivery networks effectively put a halt to Australia's new car industry, a loss of momentum that we're still trying to rectify in these post-pandemic years.
Immediately, however, due to the lack of supply, prices of certain new car models doubled overnight. Customers were effectively being placed on a year-long waiting list simply to buy a new vehicle.
Global geo-political insecurity in the fallout of the pandemic has also led to petrol prices reaching all-time highs across the globe. And with inflation still a lingering problem, there is little to no hope of government assistance on fuel prices on the horizon.
Despite all the difficulty of the post-pandemic market climate, car ownership is still on the rise in Australia thanks to our consistently strong user car scene, with an entire new generation of car enthusiasts growing the culture into the future.
Particularly there has been a huge trend towards secondhand midsize SUVs and light trucks taking popularity over Australia's historical trend of sedans and utes.
This upward trend is due in large part to the increasing population and city planning changes in our major cities.
Many of these cities fail to provide public transport alternatives to these newer outlying communities. Instead, most states are choosing to invest further in road and highway infrastructure.
As Australia navigates its unique challenges amongst global chaos, the future of car ownership in Australia remains dynamic. The future of zero emissions vehicles is yet another bridge that the Australian automotive industry will cross.
Despite adversity the Australian car culture has faced from it has always stayed strong and looks to have a bright and exciting future.
