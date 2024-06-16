Funding for wellness program cut

A phone call from Grampians Health earlier this week dissolved a 20-year partnership between Grampians Health Horsham and local business Planet FeelGood Good Health.
On Friday morning, clients filed into Planet FeelGood Gym to warm up and feel good.
But for some, Friday was their last class due to Grampians Health's funding cuts, and for others, there was concern about the knock-on effect this would have on those depending on the funded program.
Among the avid exercisers filing in to Planet Feelgood on Friday was 94 years old Stan Penny.
His class will not be affected, and he will continue his classes; he was concerned about those who depend on the funded program.
"I started coming here when I was 85, and 10 years later, I'm fitter now than I was then, and it's all because of Lisa; she keeps me alive," he said, referring to the owner-manager of Planet FeelGood Lisa Cosson.
The funded program allowed people to participate in supervised exercise programs. They ran twice a week for ten weeks and included exercise and education sessions, planned to address abilities and exercise safety at no cost to the clients.
Mr Penny is not alone in his praise for the programs.
Maureen Taylor has attended the Feelgood facility three times a week since 2006. She said the programs she attended had benefitted her immensely since her knee replacement surgeries.
"I am concerned that the people who rely on the funded program will miss the classes now," she said.
Fellow member Faye Reichelt agreed, "We can't lose the classes," she said. "I enjoy the company while I exercise. It's better than doing it at home; I enjoy friendships."
The Community Resistance Strength and Low-Intensity Programs were designed to steady and reduce sugar levels, improve muscle tone and balance, increase energy, range of movement, and confidence, meet new people, have fun, and feel good.
"I have had a wonderful partnership with the hospital for 20 years, so it was a shock to get the call from Ballarat," Ms Cosson said.
"I understand it's due to funding cuts."
"It can't be lack of need because we have a waiting list of people waiting to join the funded program."
Member for Lowan Emma Kealy MP said Friday, June 14, " I don't understand that a program that has proven to provide quality care for our community and keep people out of hospital has been cut.
"It beggars belief that Grampians Health would even consider a low-cost program like this in their cost cuts.
"I urge Grampians Health to reconsider and reinstate the program and keep our people out of hospital," she said.
"This further proves that centralising our health services has not worked."
To qualify for the funded programs, clients had to complete a rehabilitation or exercise program through the Community Rehabilitation Centre. They could self-refer or be referred by their GP or other health professional.
Clients with private health cover will still attend their classes, but those relying on the funded classes will not.
"I will survive, diversify, and adapt, but what has saddened me was the clients who will no longer be able to attend the classes due to the funding cut," Ms Cosson said.
Kath Dumesmy said the program had kept her moving and happy, but she was concerned about the funding cut's knock-on effect.
"I had a heart bypass operation, and I was scared to get moving after that. Coming to FeelGood helped me with advice and support and got me moving again.
"Now I enjoy the feeling of wellness, I have more confidence, and I enjoy the social aspect of it."
Sue Wright attends to gain strength in her legs and enjoys the company and the physical benefits.
Chris Roberts said he joined to manage his diabetes, and then he thought he would maintain the rage and get fit.
"I didn't do much for the first six or seven decades of my life, but I have started now, and I love it."
During COVID-19, the partnership with Wimmera Health Care Group was at risk of losing its exercise program due to lockdowns and social distancing.
However, due to the program's success and the importance of rehabilitation, the sessions were made available via Zoom from Planet FeelGood.and is still used for those unable to attend due to illness or other reasons.
In a heartfelt Facebook post to her clients, Ms Cosson shared, "We've reached a turning point. The game has indeed changed."
"Today, I delivered our two final groups. So many people have contributed to this fantastic program, and you know who you all are.
"Anne Richards, thank you for having the foresight to understand Medicine 3.0 well before its time. (Prevention vs cure) and to all the amazing volunteer drivers bringing clients to and from home," she said.
"Together, we delivered strength training and healthy lifestyle clues to manage health and increase health span for our clients.
Planet FeelGood will continue its regular services, but the funded programs will no longer be available.
The low-cost programs were paid at an hourly rate for two one-hour sessions a week, with between 12 and 15 clients at each session and had a waiting list.
Not only is Mr Penny fitter than he was ten years ago, but he also thinks he's become more valuable and has a keen sense of humor.
I was born the same year the 1930 penny [coin] was minted, and it's worth $30,000 now, so what would I be worth?" he laughed with a twinkle in his eye.
A spokesperson from Grampians Health provided the following statement late Friday afternoon.
"Our priority is to provide accessible and quality care to all community members, and as part of our efforts, we routinely evaluate ways to enhance the care we provide.
"In a recent review, our team evaluated the operation of our group exercise programs and identified that there was an opportunity to offer these programs from the gym located in the Arapiles building at Grampians Health Horsham.
"Grampians Health staff will continue to run the program and support the transition of group members into community-based providers once they have established their exercise program. The change in the location will be effective from 15 July 2024."
