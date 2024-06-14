Police attends two-car incident as rain wreaks havoc on Horsham's roads

At about 8.30pm on Friday, June 14, police responded to a two-vehicle incident at the intersection of Baillie and Urquhart Streets in Horsham.
A Horsham Police spokesperson told the Wimmera Mail-Times that one vehicle failed to give way, which resulted in the incident.
Baillie Street was cleared soon after for traffic.
This marked the second incident in Horsham on June 14, as rain made road conditions slippery.
At about 10.00am, multiple emergency service vehicles responded to a single-vehicle incident on Curran Road.
Earlier this week, Horsham Police were seeking advice from the public in regard to a recent crime spree in the area.
They have been investigating a series of graffiti and other damages in Horsham since the start of May 2024.
The graffiti and damages impacted locations include various public toilets, pedestrian underpasses in Urquhart St, McPherson St, Wawunna Road, and the intersections of Baillie Street and Bennett Road.
