Kaniva Leeor United's fight beat by Noradjuha Quantong's might | HDFNL R9

In round nine of the 2024 HDFNL A grade netball, the Noradjuha Quantong Bombers reaped the reward from the successful weekend on their home court.
Hosting Kaniva Leeor United, the side won 66-33, doubling their opponents goals.
But, the numbers on the scoreboard fail to show the challenge the Cougars brought to Quantong Recreation Reserve on Saturday, June 15.
KLU arrived as definite underdogs when taking on a league powerhouse powerhouse squad, but the side was not giving anything away too easily to its opponents.
The Cougars played with good speed and familiarity and with a willingness to get physical with their opponents.
Noradjuha Quantong was almost unbeatable when moving the ball through its forward third.
From Holly Nuske at centre, through wing attack Jayne Tucker and goal attack Taylor Shelly, and to goal shooter Shannon Couch, the Bombers offensive might shone through.
KLU were able to apply challenge the Bomber's offence early in the game.
The side kept pressure off the ball high, limiting passing opportunities out of the mid-court, leading Noradjuha Quantong players to be caught holding the ball and creating multiple turnovers.
In the second quarter, the Cougars shifted Ruby Gordon from goal shooter to keeper, matching her against Shannon Couch, but Couch's extra height under the ring still proved a problem.
She would rarely miss a shot, and when she did miss, she was near unbeatable in the contest to capture the rebound.
Couch was subbed off the court in the second term, with Shelly shifting to shooter and giving Gordon a more competitive match-up.
KLU mounted a minor comeback, with Gordon taking more control of the Bomber's offense.
Kaniva Leeor began shrinking the margin to Noradjuha Quantong as the third quarter began.
Down by 21 goals at the final break, Cougars coach Kylie King encouraged her team to keep the fight up, despite defeat being almost assured.
And, the Cougars responded, with high energy and physicality, the side kept fighting.
KLU captain Lauren Brown gave the Cougars' faithful something special to watch late in the piece, throwing a picture perfect pass.
From the defensive side of the mid-court it curled over the competition to find Gordan right under the ring.
But, the Bombers still won the term, and claimed the overall victory by 33 goals.
Couch was the most prolific goal scorer of the round, shooting 45 against KLU.
Also victorious in round nine of the HDFNL was Edenhope Apsley, who beat Pimpinio 57-31.
Laharum bested the Swifts, 50-35.
Kalkee proved too strong for Harrow Balmoral, beating the Southern Roos 65-30.
And, Rupanyup claimed the win against Natimuk United, 56-19.
