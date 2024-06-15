The Noradjuha Quantong Bombers claimed victory in round nine of the HDFNL when hosting the Kaniva Leeor United Cougars at Quantong Recreation Reserve on Saturday, June 15.
Despite being considerably outmatched on paper by the Bombers, Kaniva Leeor United was the first side on the scoreboard.
After escaping the opening contest with the ball in hand, the Cougars shocked their opponents to quickly post the opening points.
KLU took the first lead of the match, but it would only last a few minutes.
The Bombers soon hit back, first with a behind, then soon after a lucky bounce sent the ball through the taller posts.
Often finding themselves outmatched in contests, KLU struggled to push into threatening areas of the field.
Noradjuha Quantong had three goals before KLU looked like scoring a second, and five by the time the side actually affected the score.
KLU was finding space to move forward along the left wing, but was still having to scrap for almost every possession.
Despite a 28-point deficit at the first break, Kaniva Leeor United's coach Jono Hicks was full of positives for his Cougars outfit.
"We are doing all the right things," he said.
Hicks told his players the opening quarter was the best his team had played this season against a top team.
The Cougars started the second quarter competitively, but before long, the Bombers were racing away on the scoreboard.
For periods of the term, KLU would string togethers several strong plays to threaten the Bombers.
But, when momentum favoured the Bombers, they were sure to make it hurt for the opposition.
Noradjuha Quantong kicked eight goals in the second term and took a 62 point lead into the break.
After the break, Noradjuha Quantong put the boot down, accelerating away from the Cougars.
An early goal in the third quarter was all KLU could muster before took control and stormed to the finish.
The Noradjuha Quantong kicked nine goals in the third quarter, and in the fourth, kicked 11 while the Cougars went scoreless, and at the game's end, the Bombers had won 34.14 (218) - 6.4 (40).
The Bombers' dominance was only outdone by the club's own reserves squad, which registered victory against KLU 34.15 (219) - 2.2 (14).
Noradjuha Quantong's full forward Judah Hobbs, topped the scoring across the senior division for round nine with 10 majors.
The Swifts' Paul Summers also kicked an impressive bag, claiming another eight goals to push his season total beyond 50.
Summers' eight goals helped the Swifts to victory against Laharum, 18.7 (115) - 7.7 (49).
Harrow Balmoral's Michael Close kicked seven goals in the Southern Roos 26.16 (168) - 3.8 (26) win against Kalkee.
Also in round nine, Edenhope Apsley beat Pimpinio 15.11 (101) - 9.7 (61).
And, Rupanyup beat Natimuk United 15.14 (104) - 8.9 (57).
