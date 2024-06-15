Thunder too strong for Stawell in muddy conditions | WFNL round eight

The Southern Mallee Thunder have jumped into second on the ladder with a 7.15 (57) - 4.10 (34) win over Stawell in round eight of the WFNL on Saturday, June 15.
It took less than a minute for the Thunder to hit the scoreboard.
Brad Lowe put muscled his opponent to take an uncontested mark, then converted the set shot.
Both sides had opportunities in its forward half but the heavy conditions made ball movement difficult.
An intercept and unselfish pass for Rupert Sangster set up the Thunder's second through Thomas Clarke after 15 minutes of the first term.
Southern Mallee took a 17-point lead into the first change.
Warriors senior coach Tom Eckel wanted to take move care with its ball use.
"We're taking too long to switch the footy then we're switching it too long," Eckel said.
It was another early goal for the Thunder as Lowe eventually poked the ball home.
Sam White kicked Southern Mallee's second goal as it opened up a five-goal lead.
Stawell responded immediately through Cody Driscoll from the right forward pocket.
The remainder of the quarter was played between the arcs as the home side led by 27 points at the long break.
It was Stawell turn to strike early as Jack Walker intercepted a kick in the forward 50.
Mitchel Taylor then denied the Thunder with a touch on the goal line.
Billy Lloyd opened the Thunder's account in the second half as he snapped from open play.
Sam Williams and Thomas Schumann traded late goals as the margin was 27 points at the last change.
Thunder coach Kieran Delahunty wanted his defenders to make sure the impact the Warriors' run from the back half.
He also wanted his forwards to lock the football inside its front half.
"Lets be ruthless in this quarter, let's see how many stoppages we can force in the forward 50," Delahunty said.
"I want us to come out and try and put the game away rather than just playing the game out."
It was a physical start to the term as neither defence gave an inch.
It took more than 15 minutes for the first major to be kicked.
Lowe kicked the Thunder's lone goal of the final term, his third, as Zac Marrow was Stawell's fourth-quarter goal kicker.
Lloyd and versatile tall Sam White were adjudged the Thunder's best.
Aiden Graveson and Taylor stood out for Stawell.
The Warriors had four individual goal kickers.
Horsham Saints v Dimboola
The Horsham Saints have survived a tight last quarter against Dimboola with a 13.13 (91) - 13.7 (85) victory at Coughlin Park.
After a tight first half, The Saints led by 15 points at the last change before the Roos roared back.
Jack Landt's side booted three goals to one in the final term but ran out of time.
Nathan Koenig kicked four goals for the home side; Mitch Martin and Sam Clyne featured in the best.
Jackson Calder booted six goals for the Roos and finished atop the best with the returning Jonathon Ross.
With the win, Ben Knott's side drew level on points with Minyip Murtoa but sat outside the top five on percentage.
Warrack v Horsham
The Horsham Demons have cemented its spot in the top five with a 19.15 (129) - 10.11 (71) win over the Eagles at Anzac Park.
A six-goal first term from Horsham set the tone for the match.
After being held to only one goal in the first half, Warrack responded with nine in the second.
Captain Kyle Cheney booted six goals for the home side and finished atop the best with Jake O'Donnell.
Jordan Motton added five goals for the Demons.
Tyler Blake and Billy Carberry featured in the best.
Ararat v Nhill
Ararat has maintained the top spot on the WFNL ladder after a 17.13 (115) - 7.6 (48) win over Nhill at Alexandra Oval.
The Rats flew out of the blocks and kicked eight goals to two in the first half.
Its efficiency in the forward half continued in the second on the way to the 67-point victory.
Tom Williamson's eight goals saw him take his season tally to 33.
Matt Spalding and Flynn Toner featured in the best.
Dan Batson kicked two goals for the Tigers.
Matt Kennedy and Xavier Bone finished atop the best.
