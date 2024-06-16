Thunder defence stands tall in win over Stawell | WFNL round eight

The Southern Mallee Thunder has leapt into the top five after a 62-43 win over Stawell in round eight of the WFNL on Saturday, June 15.
Stawell showcased its quick ball movement in the early exchanges at Beulah Memorial Park.
In the Thunder's defensive goal ring, Abby White held firm as she applied pressure, which led to turnovers.
At the other end of the court, Southern Mallee shooter Sydney Thorogood pulled down rebounds of her own.
It was goal for goal through the middle of the quarter before the Thunder opened up a two-goal lead at the first change.
Stawell co-coach Jemma Clarkson was pleased with the effort in the first quarter.
"We're working really hard and staying with them," Clarkson said.
The margin held early in the second term as both sides found a rhythm.
Each defensive unit applied pressure as the home side stretched its lead to four goals.
The margin was extended to seven goals at half time.
Southern Mallee's defence continued to stand out in the third term.
Ruby Peters came into the contest for the Warriors, while Madi Taylor moved into the mid-court.
The Thunder held a 19-goal lead at three-quarter time.
Southern Mallee kept its foot down in the last term as it held the 19-goal lead throughout the last term.
Thunder co-coach Steph Thomson shot 39 goals.
Rylee Cocks and Abby White featured in the best.
Warriors captain Ebony Summers added 23 goals.
Madi Taylor and Jemma Clarkson finished in the best.
Horsham Saints v Dimboola
The Horsham Saints have posted a dominant 70-37 win over third-placed Dimboola at Coughlin Park.
A tight first term saw the Saints lead by one at the first change before the reigning premiers surged.
The Saints scored 20 goals to seven in the second, as it held the momentum for the remainder of the match.
Jorja Clode shot 48 goals for the Saints.
Captain Ashlee Grace and defender Maddison Bethune featured in the best.
Olivia Beugelaar added 28 goals for the Roos.
Olivia Lehmann and Paige Glover finished in the best.
Ararat v Nhill
Nhill has closed in on its local rivals Dimboola after a tight 53-47 win over Ararat at Alexandra Oval.
The Rats held a three-goal lead at quarter-time; a 17-8 second term gave the Tigers an eight-goal lead at half time.
Ararat surged in the third to reduce the margin to a solitary goal at the last change.
However, Nhill responded once more to come away with the five-goal victory.
Jesse Bligh shot 30 goals for the home side.
Kiara Davis and Demi Bligh finished in the best.
Ruby James added 34 goals for Nhill.
Warrack v Horsham
Horsham has celebrated Keely Pope's 200th club game with a 47-23 win over Warrack in a low-scoring contest at Anzac Park.
The Demons held a five-goal lead at quarter-time before its renowned defence took over.
Warrack was held to only three goals in the third term and only seven for the entire second half.
Sarah Marchment added 12 goals for the Eagles.
Defender Jordan Heller and co-coach Leiah McKenzie were named in the best.
Georgia Batson shot 22 goals for Horsham.
Zarli Knight and Brittany Burns featured in the best.
