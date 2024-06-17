The Wimmera Mail-Timessport
Demons thump Maroons by 58 points in NCFL clash of looming merger partners

June 17 2024 - 10:00am
Adam Postle is chaired off after playing his 300th game for Wedderburn on Saturday. Picture by Wedderburn FNC
WYCHEPROOF-Narraport belted its merger partner Nullawil by 58 points to close its gap to the North Central league top four on Saturday.

