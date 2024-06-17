Young Minds Compete for Tech Supremacy at Horsham RoboCup Event

Some of the region's finest young minds will vie for technological supremacy in the RoboCup Junior Victoria Horsham Regional event on Friday, June 21.
Hosted by Holy Trinity Lutheran College, more than 30 students will showcase their skills at the robotics event.
RoboCup Junior Australia is a project-oriented educational initiative that helps students develop STEM skills, teamwork, cooperation, organizational skills, and other important attributes.
Holy Trinity Technology teacher Adam Engert said RoboCup provided several benefits of working on a passion project within a team with like-minded people.
"Students learn about processes of design planning and product design as they develop skills and their robot, including hardware and software, throughout the year-long season," he said.
"The season asks them to complete several events and increases the difficulty and number of requirements as they progress from a friendly competitive regional workshop receiving assistance from event coordinators to individually competing against the best teams in the state or nation."
Mr Engert said the robotic engineering experience allowed students to improve skills directly linked to the college's technology curriculum.
These skills are transferable into the "real world" in engineering, programming and robotics.
"I have met plenty of past RoboCup Junior Australia competitors undertaking university degrees (some at our sponsor Melbourne University) and thriving in workplaces such as Toyota, working on automation," Mr Engert said.
Last year, two Year 8 Holy Trinity students finished fourth at the RoboCup Junior Australian Open National Championships after finishing second at a state level, where they also won a best regional design award.
The June 21 competition will include soccer and rescue trials.
To learn more about the competition, visit www.robocupjunior.org.au.
