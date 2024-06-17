And just like that, Miners women are back in town, men go 1-1

THE debut of WNBA draftee Jaz Shelley and the return to the court of Chloe Bibby and Mehyrn Kraker have breathed new life into the Ballarat Miners women's season, taking two highly fancied NBL1 South teams to the cleaners across the weekend.
Sunday's impressive victory 15-point win over Waverley came off the back a brilliant come-from-behind win over Dandenong on Selkirk Stadium on Saturday night.
The Miners trailed by as much as six points deep into the third quarter, but rallied in the final 15 minutes of the contest to run out 82-75 winners.
It was the return of Chloe Bibby that did led the Miners. Bibby was reasonably well held in the first half, but exploded in the second half to finish with 33 points.
With Bibby at her side, it allowed Alex Bunton to go to work with 21 points and 13 rebounds, while Shelley was impressive on debut with 10 points and six rebounds.
On Sunday, Shelley stepped up another notch with 12 points, six rebounds and seven assists, but it was Bunton's 19 points and 11 rebounds and a season's best game from Mehryn Kraker who scored 10 points, brought down 12 boards and had six assists that allowed the Miners to coast to an easy win.
The Miners men, missing star Tyler Rudolph, who was away with a family commitment in the US, went down on Saturday night in a heartbreaking defeat to Dandenong, but managed to pick themselves up for a seven-point win over Waverley.
The weekend loomed as one of the most crucial in the season for the Miners against two teams hell bent on taking their place on top of the ladder.
To walk away with a 1-1 result without their star player should give the Miners heaps of confidence for the remaining seven games, with just one of those matches against a side in the running for top four.
On Sunday, the Miners led by 12 points heading into the last quarter, but had to withstand a thrilling comeback from Waverley, who closed the margin to two points with just over one minute on the clock.
But two substitutions by coach Luke Brennan, to bring on both Zac Dunmore and Ethan Fiegert turned the match in the Miners favour. Both hit big three pointers in the final moments to secure a 98-91 win.
The women's team's success moves them back to within striking distance of the top eight, just one game outside the top eight.
With seven matches to play, and just one against a top four side, the destiny is in their own hands provided they can keep the team together.
For the men, Saturday night's loss meant they lost top spot on the ladder, dropping to third. but they have a game in hand of the two teams ahead of them on the ladder, Sandringham and Mount Gambier, who have also lost four games on the season.
Next weekend the Miners men and women clash with Nunawading at home on Saturday night before travelling to face Ringwood on Sunday.
SATURDAY
Miners Women 82 (C Bibby 33, A Bunton 21) d Dandenong 75 (A Smith 17, D Loughridge 17)
Miners Men 84 (L Rosendale 22, M Majok 16) def by Dandenong 86 (B Betson 25, T Dufelmeier 16)
SUNDAY
Miners Women 77 (A Bunton 19, C Bibby 14) d Waverley 62 (C Ernst 20, R Cole 15)
Miners Men 98 (M Majok 29, N Stoddart 21) d Waverley 91 (M Meunier 25, B Lewis 19)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.