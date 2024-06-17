The Wimmera Mail-Times
sport
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Thrilling night matches highlight latest round of Wimmera Hockey action

By Simon King
June 17 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The latest round of Wimmera hockey began with an enthralling match in the Women's division that saw the result in doubt until close to the end on Friday evening and concluded with a spirited draw between the leading teams in the Open competition on Saturday evening.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.